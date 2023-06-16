3 winners from the 2024 SEC schedule announcement: LSU, Texas, and more

With the 2024 Southeastern Conference schedule being released, there are a few winners that have easier matchups and a more favorable schedule.

Remember that 2024 is the year a few changes come into effect for the conference as both the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns join the conference. As a result, the divisions that have been part of the scheduling will no longer exist as the conference will go divisionless.

Which teams got lucky with their schedules? Let's take a look at three programs that should be all smiles.

Winner: LSU Tigers

After making the SEC title game in their first year under Brian Kelly, the LSU Tigers should be jumping for joy with their 2024 schedule.

Their two toughest games on the slate are against Oklahoma and Alabama with both matchups at home. They also avoid some of the tougher teams in the conference entirely in the first year of the new format as Georgia, Texas and Auburn are completely off LSU's schedule.

This Tigers program has shown the ability to play well, and this should be a great 2024 season for LSU.

Winner: Texas Longhorns

They have been an excellent program with exceptional talent that could make them a force to be reckoned with. Their competition does not seem to be the best as they do not do a lot of traveling outside of the state of Texas. Their road games include Texas A&M and a neutral site game in Dallas against Oklahoma. Their other two road games are against Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

This definitely feels like a soft landing for one of the nation's top teams to get their feet wet in the SEC.

Winner: Texas A&M Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies have a simple reason for being on this list. They do not face either the Alabama Crimson Tide or the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024. Their road slate of games does not seem unbearable as they are facing off against the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Their tougher games will be at home, which is always the better option. The Aggies host the Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU TIgers, Missouri Tigers and Texas Longhorns in a rivalry matchup for the first time in over a decade. This is definitely better than they could have hoped for going into the 2024 season.

