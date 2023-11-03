$35,000,000 worth former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer once recounted battling with depression - "I thought i was dying"

Former college coach Urban Meyer has an exceptional record that showcases his abilities at the helm. Fans remember how Meyer went on to change the fortunes of the Florida Gators and make them one of the most successful teams of that era.

But there is a saying that goes 'suffering from success' and this saying was relevant in Urban Meyer's case. The 2009 season was particularly difficult for Meyer, especially on his physical and mental health. Just a year prior, Meyer defeated Alabama in the SEC championship game and went on to clinch the national championship by thwarting Oklahoma 24-14.

This was his second national title with the Florida Gators. His first title was during the 2006 season. Thus, there were a lot of expectations riding on Meyer heading into the 2009 campaign. However, the hope of continuing a successful streak took a toll on the coach and led to the deterioration of his health in all aspects.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

A few years ago, during an appearance on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryan Gumbel", Urban Meyer opened up about facing severe stress and battling depression during the 2009 campaign. The expectations of repeating as national champions took such a toll on him that he lost 37 pounds and went from 217 pounds to 180 pounds.

Expand Tweet

The Florida Gators remained undefeated that season and looked like strong contenders for the national championship once again. But they then lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, after which Meyer began struggling with his mental health as well.

"I thought I was dying. Mentally, I was broke", Meyer said.

Following the loss to Alabama, Urban Meyer was admitted to the hospital for severe chest pains and dehydration. His medical scare was revealed later on, after which he announced he would be resigning from his position. But he then changed his decision and took an indefinite leave of absence.

"And then you start thinking, 'There's something wrong with me mentally, You know? What's going on here", Meyer said in the show.

Despite the setbacks, Meyer went on to build a fortune for himself with his coaching career. Today, because of the success he had as a college coach and his broadcasting career with Fox, along with other business ventures, Meyer has amassed an astounding net worth of $35 million.

When did Urban Meyer resign from Florida?

After the health scare and leave of absence, Urban Meyer returned to the Swamp for another season in 2010. However, the Gators could only muster a 7-5 season, which was the worst under Meyer's reign.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans

After winning the Outback Bowl by defeating Penn State 37-24, Meyer resigned as the head coach and started working with ESPN. But he did return once again to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes. His coaching career ended after a one-year stint with the Jaguars in the NFL in 2021.