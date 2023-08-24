4 ACC schools to decide Stanford, Cal and SMU's conference realignment as Oliver Luck's Pac-12 expansion failed reality yet again: Reports

Following a failed move to expand two weeks ago, the ACC has not closed its door on the three expansion candidates. Stanford, Cal and SMU are all seeking to realign with the league. However, they couldn't get the required percentage of votes in the previous session.

Nonetheless, college football insider Pete Thamel reported that the conference is again seriously contemplating the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU. This would require one of the four teams that initially opposed expansion to flip its vote.

A select gathering of Atlantic Coast Conference presidents convened on Wednesday morning to explore the financial models associated with the potential additions. It is anticipated that these models will encompass substantial financial adjustments to be made by the prospective new members.

ACC presidents to hold further discussions

Following the Wednesday meeting, it is expected further discussion will take place throughout this week on the financial concessions from the expansion candidates. The creation of a monetary pool stemming from the addition of three schools is also anticipated.

This has prompted another series of discussions among ACC presidents regarding the allocation of these funds. The finer details of this distribution are yet to be determined by the presidents. The distribution of the money is expected to include a performance-based pool.

A single vote flip is all that is required to secure the entry of the three prospective institutions. Should any of the four teams agree to the new financial terms of the expansion and decide to flip its initial decision, it's expected that the process will conclude within a week.

Oliver Luck's expansion plan heading toward failure

Former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck was hired by the Pac-12 to explore the possibility of an expansion and rebuild of the conference. However, the move seems to be heading toward failure with Cal and Stanford getting closer to joining the ACC.

The Pac-12 witnessed a mass exodus a few weeks ago following the presentation of a media deal considered not lucrative by the members. The Pac-12 new deal with Apple would have paid each team $25 million in basic earnings with the possibility for more based on subscription.

Despite being around for more than a century, the Pac-12 appears to be approaching its last season in the college sports landscape. The exit of Stanford and Cal to the ACC is definitely going to be the last straw, ruling out the possibility of an expansion of the league.