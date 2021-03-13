4 Northern Iowa Panthers vs #10 Southern Illinois Salukis Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Northern Iowa Panthers will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis in their next college outing.

The Northern Iowa Panthers are coming off back-to-back wins over Youngstown State and Illinois State, respectively. Incidentally, they dropped their first game of their spring campaign to South Dakota State. The Northern Iowa Panthers enter their fourth game of the spring season, looking to make it back-to-back wins against top-15 opposition.

Meanwhile, the Southern Illinois Salukis knocked off Southeast Missouri State in their spring season opener. After losing their second game to North Dakota, the Southern Illinois Salukis have won consecutive games. The Southern Illinois Salukis snapped the North Dakota State's 39-game win streak in Week 3 and will look to continue their winning run against the Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday.

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers vs #10 Southern Illinois Salukis Head to Head | FCS Football

Southern Illinois Salukis

The Northern Iowa Panthers and Southern Illinois Salukis will be meeting for the 37th time on Saturday. The Southern Illinois Salukis have lost the last four meetings between the two teams. The first meeting between Northern Iowa Panthers and the Southern Illinois Salukis was back in 1965, where the Salukis beat the Panthers 23-16.

The Northern Iowa Panthers, however, lead the overall head-to-head record 20-16 between the two teams. They have fared better at home against the Salukis, posting a 14-4)home record. On the road, the Northern Iowa Panthers are 6-12 against the Southern Illinois Salukis. The two teams have split their last ten meetings 5-5.

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers vs #10 Southern Illinois Salukis Team News | FCS Football

Advertisement

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers

Northern Iowa Panthers

The Northern Iowa Panthers have been led by their veteran head coach Mark Farley for the last 19 years and has posted a win-loss record of 159-83. Farley is the all-time winningest coach in the Northern Iowa Panthers and Missouri Valley Football Conference history.

Another week another ranked opponent! Your Panthers are ready to face off against 10th ranked Southern Illinois this Saturday!#WallpaperWednesday#UNIFight pic.twitter.com/ZoYAQTU1Gs — UNI Football (@UNIFootball) March 10, 2021

The Northern Iowa Panthers are led in offense by their redshirt sophomore quarterback Will McElvain. McElvain has completed 52% of his passes for 491 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has also registered 50 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 20 attempts.

Will McElvain has received help from the Northern Iowa Panthers' two running backs, Dom Williams and Tyler Hoosman. Williams has tallied 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 38 carries this campaign, while Hoosman has rushed for 131 yards and one touchdown in 27 carries.

Advertisement

The Northern Iowa Panthers' defense is led by their two redshirt juniors, Spence Cuvelier and Korby Sander. Cuvellier has registered 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up from his linebacker position. Sander has tallied 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up from his cornerback position.

#10 Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis

The Southern Illinois Salukis are being led by their fifth-year head coach Nick Hill. Hill has an overall win-loss record of 17-28 and a Missouri Valley Football Conference record of 10-22. He is looking to lead the Southern Illinois Salukis to their first FCS playoff appearance since becoming their head coach.

Advertisement

The Southern Illinois Salukis have played two quarterbacks - Nic Baker and Kare Lyles - this spring season. Both of them have completed 65% of their passes. Baker has thrown for 546 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this campaign. Meanwhile, Lyles has thrown for 226 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Salukis' offense is led by their two sophomore running backs, Romeir Elliott and Javon Williams Jr. Elliott has rushed for 302 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries, while Williams Jr. has registered 251 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries this spring.

The Southern Illinois Salukis defense has three players that have registered 20 or more tackles this season - Bryce Notree (23), Bryson Strong (22) and Clayton Bush (20).

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers vs #10 Southern Illinois Salukis Projected Starters | FCS Football

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers

QB: Will McElvain.

RB: Tyler Hoosman.

WR: Quan Hampton, Deion McShane, Tyrsen Kershaw.

TE: Dante Vandenberg.

#10 Southern Illinois Salukis

QB: Nic, Baker.

RB: Romeir Elliott.

WR: Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, Branson Combs.

TE: Cole Steward.

#4 Northern Iowa Panthers vs #10 Southern Illinois Salukis Prediction | FCS Football

The Southern Illinois Salukis and Northern Iowa Panthers are ready for a top-10 battle on Saturday. This game could either way and might be one of the best games this weekend. The Salukis have the advantage on the defensive side of the football, but the Panthers have the more talented offense.

The Southern Illinois Salukis will continue to ride their winning momentum and look to beat a second top-five team this season. The Salukis face another tough battle but should be able to pull off the win at home against the Panthers.

Predictions: #10 Southern Illinois Salukis 24:21 #4 Northern Iowa Panthers