4-star CB Jalen Todd commits to Kansas football: Why the highly-touted recruit chose the Jayhawks over Florida, Michigan, and others

The Kansas Jayhawks continue to dominate the recruiting trail for the 2024 class, landing Jalen Todd, another four-star prospect. Todd, a cornerback from Southfield, Michigan, announced his commitment to Kansas via Twitter after taking an official visit this past weekend.

Todd is the fifth recruit from the weekend to join the Jayhawks, following cornerback Austin Alexander, linebacker Harry Stewart, offensive lineman Harrison Utley, and wide receiver Jacorey Stewart.

Todd is the tenth member of the 2024 class for Kansas, which ranks first in the Big 12 and ninth in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Todd is ranked No. 451 overall, No. 38 at his position and No. 8 in his home state of Michigan by the 247Sports composite rankings. He could earn a fourth star with a slight bump up (No. 434 is the current cutoff).

Todd picked Kansas over a long list of offers from Power Five programs, including Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, Michigan and Florida. He had been leaning towards Iowa for a while, but the Jayhawks’ coaching staff impressed him during his visit and secured his pledge shortly after he left.

Why the highly-touted recruit Jalen Todd chose the Jayhawks over Florida, Michigan, and others

Todd’s decision to join Kansas was a surprise to many, but he had a clear reason for choosing the Jayhawks. He told 247sports that he was drawn to the culture and the vision that coach Lance Leipold and his staff are building for the program.

“I feel like when I went there, they treated me like family. I got the feeling and vibe like it was home for sure,” said Jalen Todd. “Coach Peterson the cornerbacks coach, Coach Simpson and Coach Leipold all made me feel that way.”

Todd also said Kansas commit Isaiah Marshall played a big role in his decision. He is a huge addition to what looks like a historic 2024 recruiting class for the Jayhawks. He has the physical tools (6-1, 180) and the speed (4.5) to match up with any receiver, and he also has a nose for the ball and a willingness to tackle.

He can play in any scheme, whether it’s man or zone, press or off and is eager to join Kansas to help them contend for titles in the Big 12 and beyond.

"I'm ready to work hard and make an impact," Todd said. "I'm ready to be part of something great."

Cleary, Jalen Todd is excited to team up with his friend Isaiah Marshall and the rest of the 2024 class that could make history for Kansas.

