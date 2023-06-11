How much is the Big 12's current media deal worth and when does it expire?

In October 2022, the Big 12 Conference made a huge announcement as they inked a deal for a period up to the 2030-31 season with ESPN and Fox Sports. It was worth a staggering $2.3 billion.

In the course of the deal, the Big 12 is paid out $220 million per year until June 30, 2025 (in which the league year concludes). After that, the payout increases to $380 million per year on average for the remainder of the contract.

This deal gives each program $42.6 million per school and is subject to change based on a few factors. These factors include NCAA tournament units, College Football Playoff revenue, and revenue from bowl games.

All in all, this seems like a massive win for the Big 12 Conference. They are the measuring stick at a time when the Pac-12 Conference is in the midst of having their rights deal negotiated as well.

What is the future of the Big 12 Conference?

The Big 12 Conference is in a bit of a tumult as there are a lot of changes surrounding the conference. Both the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will be leaving the conference to join the SEC beginning in the 2024 season.

With the conference losing two of its biggest pieces, they have been trying to expand the conference by bringing in new programs. The rumor mill has definitely been swirling as programs from Memphis to Arizona and Colorado have been rumored to make the jump.

Conference commissioner Brett Yormark has been doing an outstanding job of trying to create more money for the conference as a whole. This includes potentially creating a bowl game in Monterrey, Mexico.

The revenue deal that the conference agreed to includes the fact that both of those programs were making the jump to the SEC and still made $2.3 billion. That is a massive win as the conference attempts to figure out different scenarios to expand and get some fresh blood into the conference after losing premier programs.

However, the revenue distribution and the creation of new streams of revenue are going to be attractive to universities that are looking to make the jump. The Big 12 has the foundation created and the openings for either an independent program or a team wanting to jump conferences.

They are definitely going to be an attractive situation for any collegiate program to consider as they have basically everything universities will want for making the move.

