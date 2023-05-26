Georgia Bulldogs continue to maintain their strong recruiting momentum for the 2024 class. The college football national champions have secured the commitment of Jaden Reddell, a four-star tight end from Peculiar, Missouri.

The team’s tight-end coach, Todd Hartley, has successfully recruited another highly skilled player to join his position room. This pretty much indicates that the Bulldogs are prioritizing the acquisition of talented pass catchers for the 2024 class and beyond.

Reddell made a visit to Georgia in March and recently returned to Athens for the scavenger hunt weekend. Despite receiving offers from prestigious programs like Alabama, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, and numerous others, he ultimately committed to Georgia.

Reddell has his eye on the National Championship

The Bulldogs' recent success on the national stage may have played a significant role in his decision to join the program. The tight end already has aspirations to win the college football national title and believes Georgia is the right place to achieve it.

"Just the production of tight ends they've had and the opportunity to go there and have a great shot to win a championship and be developed into an NFL tight end."

The player already feels a strong sense of belonging to the program and finds comfort in the environment. His emotional connection to the Bulldogs led him to pull the plug on other programs that had an offer on the table.

"It feels like home and I feel like I want to be here and commit to them and stop talking to other schools and be a Bulldog."

Reddell also said that he has developed a positive relationship with coaches at Georgia, which also played a crucial role in his decision. Furthermore, he engages in frequent conversations with Georgia's new quarterback recruit, Dylan Raiola.

"My connection with coach Hartley and the players in the class is great. Coach Hartley is the main person I talk to and coach Smart a lot too. Them two, Coach Coop and I talk with Dylan Raiola a lot."

Georgia recruitment momentum for the class of 2024

Since his appointment as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2016, Smart and his staff have consistently recruited at a top-three level each and every year. With the current streak, the 2024 class is looking to be no different.

Kirby Smart has gained a reputation as a recruiter who generates significant momentum, and the current trajectory of the recruiting trail is undoubtedly favoring the Dawgs. The program could maintain its dominance for the coming years

Reddell's commitment marks the 16th overall signing for Georgia, and notably, he is the fourth player to commit since Friday. The Bulldogs’ surge in commitments is expected to continue, further strengthening their recruiting class.

