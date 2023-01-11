Kirby Smart net worth: Salary and contract breakdown of Georgia Bulldogs HC

Kirby Smart is a former footballer and the current head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. He has held the same position for the Bulldogs since 2015 and is currently the highest-paid coach in college football.

Under his command, the Bulldogs have become one of the topmost teams and have won back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. The Bulldogs won the College Football Championship in 2022 after defeating No.1 Alabama 33-18 to secure their first national championship since 1980.

After this big feat, the Bulldogs extended Smart's previous contract to a 10-year, $115 million in July 2022. He became the country's highest-paid football coach and earned $10.5 million in 2022. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kirby Smart has a net worth of $25 million.

Here is the season-wise salary amount he will earn over the course of 10 years:

2022 season: $10.25 million

2023 season: $10.5 million

2024 season: $10.75 million

2025 season: $11 million

2026 season: $11.25 million

2027 season: $11.25 million

2028 season: $11.5 million

2029 season: $11.75 million

2030 season: $12 million

2031 season: $12.25 million

Smart's previous contract is set to expire after the 2024 season and his new contract will run through the end of the 2031 season. Here are the additional bonuses and perks that come with the contract:

Kirby Smart gets a $100,000 bonus for appearing in each SEC championship game.

He gets a $300,000 bonus for winning the SEC championship.

Smart receives a $500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff.

Bulldogs' HC would get an additional $1 million bonus, as he has won the 2023 National Championship Game.

Additionally, Smart receives 50 hours of annual private jet usage, with the option to carry over 10 unused hours.

If the Bulldogs fire Kirby Smart by the end of the 2026 season, he will still receive 100 percent of the remaining deal. Georgia will owe Smart 85 percent of the remaining contract if they fire him at the start or after the 2027 season.

If Smart were to quit or self-terminate his contract between the 2022 and 2025 seasons, he would repay the institution $5 million. The figure falls to $4 million for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, $3 million for the 2028 season, $2 million for the 2029 season, and $1 million for the 2030 and 2031 seasons.

You may also like - NFL coaches with the most consecutive non-losing seasons ft. Bill Belichick, George Halas and more

Kirby Smart coaching history

Kirby Smart at 2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia

Kirby Smart started his coaching career in 1999 with the University of Georgia as an administrative assistant. He served as the defensive coordinator at Valdosta State for the 2001 season. Smart pursued his masters from Florida State and, while doing so, also worked as a graduate assistant under Bobby Bowden.

In 2005, he was the defensive backs coach at LSU and the following year he returned to the Georgia Bulldogs to serve as the running backs coach for the 2005 season. In 2006, he was the safeties coach for the Miami Dolphins under head coach Nick Saban.

He moved to the University of Alabama in 2007 as an assistant coach and served Alabama as a defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015.

Kirby Smart returned to the University of Georgia in 2016 as their 26th head coach. He has completed seven years with the University and has brought the team to the limelight.

Kirby has led the Georgia Bulldogs to two National Championships (2022, 2023), two SEC Championships (2017, 2022), and five SEC Eastern Division Championship (2017-19, 2021, 2022).

Poll : 0 votes