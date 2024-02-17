5 ACC schools that could become part of SEC expansion in latest wave of conference realignment 

It will be interesting to see how the SEC conference will continue to expand as one of the top conferences in college sports. What are some of the top programs in the Atlantic Coast Conference that could head into the SEC expansion?

5 ACC schools that could become part of the SEC expansion

#5: Duke Blue Devils

The Duke Blue Devils have been doing well and are one of the better options for SEC expansion. They could be a great addition for the SEC as they are performing well in both college football and basketball. If they join the SEC expansion, it would be a huge boost for the school.

#4: North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are playing well in multiple sports. This would be a massive benefit for the SEC expansion as they are going to be strong in both football and basketball, providing more value to the top conference in the collegiate sports world.

#3: Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are a strong football program that could be a great addition to the SEC. They have shown the ability to do well, and with the proximity to the remainder of the conference, this could be a great option if the Southeastern Conference is looking to expand.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are in an ongoing legal battle with the ACC to try and leave the conference. It seems inevitable that the move would be to either the Big Ten or the SEC. Just like real estate, it's all about location and considering Tallahassee, Florida could create some natural rivalries with the Florida Gators.

The Clemson Tigers are one of the two teams that seem to be the most likely to be heading to the SEC. The value of adding teams in that general region that could compete with the likes of Georgia and Alabama among others provides a lot of value. It also adds a few more national championships to the conference.

