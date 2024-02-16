SEC expansion intends to hit FSU and Clemson as ACC collapse looks inevitable with reports of several Atlantic teams being poached to join Big Ten

The SEC expansion has been talked about for a while after the conference added the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of the 2024 college football season. However, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey may not be done with making more additions to the conference.

College football insider Greg Swaim has reported that the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers are expected to be poached in the upcoming wave of SEC expansion.

That would be massive news, as the ACC collapse would be getting eerily similar to the point of when the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans left the Pac-12 Conference and the rest of the dominoes fell.

What happens to the ACC if the SEC expansion poaches Clemson and Florida State?

If the SEC add both the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles from the Atlantic Coast Conference, it could lead to irreparable harm for the ACC.

The ACC is in a tough spot right now, as they are in the midst of a legal battle with the Florida State Seminoles about the grant of rights deal and the $572 million exit fee as a result of it.

If the grant of rights deal is deemed unlawful by the courts, that would be a massive blow, as SEC expansion could be the demise of the ACC. That will destroy the competition in the southeastern United States, and the ACC is going to cease to exist in its current form without Florida State and Clemson.

The expansion entails SEO commissioner Greg Sankey taking the two most profitable teams in terms of a college football marketing standpoint and adding them to his conference.

That's a great way to destroy the Atlantic Coast Conference and continue increasing viewership for the SEC, as Seminoles and Tigers fans will automatically become more invested in the Southeastern Conference.

Due to the ACC's inability to get a strong media rights deal in terms of monetary value, it could mean that the SEC takes them out of commission.

