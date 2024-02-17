5 ACC schools looking like hot targets to join Big Ten expansion ft. Virginia

The Atlantic Coast Conference seems to be getting weaker as a handful of teams are interested in joining the Big Ten expansion. Though, not everyone is going to be on the shortlist of teams for conference realignment, but which ones are the most likely to join?

Also Read: 9 Atlantic schools likely pivot ACC collapse as more teams rumored to follow FSU and Clemson amid rumors of Big Ten and SEC expansion

5 ACC schools looking to join Big Ten expansion

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#5: Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers have been reported as being linked with Big Ten expansion. The academic excellence helps boost the conference in that sense and they are no slouches in sports either. If the conference is able to add them, this could be a good addition.

#4: North Carolina Tar Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels are a strong program in multiple sports, which helps them provide extra value to the conference they are a part of. The Tar Heels also have some legendary alumni to promote like Michael Jordan. This team would be a great fit for the Big Ten expansion going forward.

#3: Miami Hurricanes

The history and name value of the Miami Hurricanes is a big reason why the Big Ten will look at this option. This also adds a bit of friendly rivalry with the SEC as the Big Ten would be heading into their territory. It would be interesting to see how that would play out, but the Miami Hurricanes could be a good fit here.

#2: Duke Blue Devils

Similar to North Carolina, the Duke Blue Devils are a solid program in multiple sports and can provide a lot of value with excellence in both basketball and football, the two revenue drivers in college athletics. This would be a great addition to the Big Ten expansion.

#1: Florida State Seminoles

With their ongoing lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference, it is difficult to see the program stay with the ACC. Joining the Big Ten expansion may be the best option for Florida State as they are likely not going to be able to join the Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten would be the next-best option for them in terms of stability and monetary value.

Also Read: 2 ACC schools become hot targets for Big Ten expansion after conference realignment catches heat in top Power 5 conferences: Reports