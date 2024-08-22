5 best abilities for DJ Uiagalelei in College Football 25 Ultimate Team ft. Dot!

DJ Uiagalelei is the starting quarterback for Florida State and is looking to improve after transferring out of Oregon in the off-season. He has an 86 rating in College Football 25 but does not have unique abilities to start the game.

That said, he can develop abilities as you progress. Alternatively, if you play Ultimate Team, you can equip players with different abilities. These are five abilities that are great for DJ Uiagalelei.

The 5 best abilities for DJ Uiagalelei in CFB 25

When you pull a player in Ultimate Team, they do not have any abilities, even if they normally have them. Instead, you need to unlock abilities and assign them to players of your choice. These are five abilities that suit DJ Uiagalelei as a quarterback.

#1 Dot!

Dot! is an excellent ability for any quarterback, especially one with a strong arm like DJ Uiagalelei. This ability provides an accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with your feet set in a clean pocket. It is a perfect ability to have when you plan on using your quarterback to throw a lot of deep passes.

#2 Field general

Field general is another ability that is very effective for most quarterbacks in CFB 25. It increases the quarterback's awareness by increasing their ability to see blitzes when the play is on schedule. This is important when using Uiagalelei as he will need to make quick adjustments when blitzes come.

#3 Off platform

Uiagalelei is not a typical dual-threat quarterback, but he is big and strong enough to stay on his feet for a few seconds longer than other quarterbacks when getting tackled. As a result, being able to throw the ball away or make a pass in these situations is important. This ability provides an accuracy boost when throwing passes across the body or on the back foot.

#4 Step up

Florida State has an excellent offensive line, and as a result, DJ Uiagalelei will spend more time in the pocket than the average quarterback. Any ability that helps him in this position will be useful. Step Up improves accuracy when stepping up in the pocket and not under pressure.

#5 Mobile deadeye

Since you will not always have the luxury of a strong offensive line in Ultimate Team, it's important to be able to scramble and make plays. This ability boosts QB accuracy when throwing on the run outside the pocket.

