Ranking NFL's top-5 dual threat QBs 

Throughout most of NFL history, the quarterback position has been a predominantly one-dimensional package. The quarterback would stand in position, take the ball from under center and survey the field. Once a receiver got open, the quarterback would throw the ball. When a play broke down, quarterbacks didn’t have the ability to scramble out of the pocket and make their way up the field. Instead, they mostly threw the ball away.

Making plays with their legs seldom happened in the league just a few years ago. Now it’s almost mandatory. Countless quarterbacks today are capable of carving up a defense with both their arms and their legs. But which of those players is the very best of the best?

Here are the five best dual-threat quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

#5 Lamar Jackson

2021 Stats: 2,882 passing yards, 16 TDs, 767 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

For a player with two Pro Bowl selections under his belt, an All-Pro squad, and a league MVP award, Lamar Jackson sure receives a ton of flack. Truth be told, the current Baltimore Ravens quarterback probably deserves it.

Talk of Jackson being the best signal-caller in the NFL got louder as he put defenses to the sword in 2019. That season, Jackson finished with 3,127 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and over 1,200 rushing yards.

Since then, his numbers have been steadily declining. While he’s still probably the best running quarterback in the league, Jackson just isn't good enough when it comes to passing. In a league where passing the ball has become a lot easier, Jackson completed just 64.4% of his passes while throwing only 16 touchdowns. If Jackson wants to move up our list, he’ll need to get a whole lot better.

#4 Jalen Hurts

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Stats: 3,144 passing yards, 16 TDs, 784 rushing yards, 10 rushing TDs

There’s truly no need to discuss Jalen Hurts' running ability. His numbers last season, as a full-time starter, simply speak for themselves. When the play breaks down for the Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts has no issue with tucking the ball underneath his arm and running for his life.

Stoutly built at 6’1” and weight roughly 230 pounds, Hurts is difficult to bring down to the turf. In addition to his physicality, Hurts is almost a blur when he starts sprinting down the field. In terms of his passing ability, he has a lot to work on. Hurts’ completion percentage was near the bottom of the NFL last year, completing just 61.3%.

Due to his low percentage, the Eagles are a bit hesitant when it comes to crowning him as their franchise quarterback going forward. If Hurts can simply improve his throwing percentage just a little bit, he’ll push the Eagles into a different stratosphere.

#3 Kyler Murray

NFL Pro Bowl

2021 Stats: 3,787 passing yards, 24 TDs, 423 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

In a straight-up race, we aren’t convinced that Kyler Murray would defeat Lamar Jackson. With that said, he’d give him a run for his money. Although Murray’s 40 was unofficial, according to reports Murray ran a 4.38 and was reportedly hurt when that time was taken.

Seldom does Murray make a beeline for the end zone. Instead, the former number one overall pick simply uses his quickness and agility to evade oncoming pass rushers before scampering up the field for a 15-yard chunk play.

This past season, Murray ran for a modest 423 rushing yards. The year prior, Murray ended his sophomore season with 819 yards on the ground. Despite his quick feet, Murray is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the entire NFL, completing 69.2% of his passes.

Murray’s 24 touchdown passes leaves much to be desired but if he can up his production in the red zone next season while maintaining his normal numbers, chances are, we’ll move him to the number one spot on our list.

#2 Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

2020 Stats: 4,823 passing yards, 33 TDs, 444 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs

We’ll admit that it’s been a bit difficult to find the right spot to place Deshaun Watson. Although we all know that he’s one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, he hasn't stepped onto a football field since the 2020 season.

It appears as though we’re getting closer to a resolution surrounding his legal woes, and if Watson returns to form, the rest of the league will be in major trouble.

The Cleveland Browns have officially secured themselves the franchise quarterback they've been seeking for so long. If things go according to plan, there's a good chance that they'll have one of the best signal callers in the NFL. When last seen, Watson led the entire NFL in passing yards, throwing for 4,823 yards during the 2020 season. His rushing yards, 444, don’t exactly jump off the page, but Watson picks his spots when it comes to tucking the ball and running.

Watson won’t leave defenders in the dust like Lamar Jackson, but his legs make him deadly at all times.

#1 Josh Allen

Atlanta Falcons v Buffalo Bills

2021 Stats: 4,407 passing yards, 36 TDs, 763 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs

Ironically enough, Josh Allen recorded the slowest 40 time out of anyone on this list. During the 2018 NFL combine, Allen ran a 4.76, a respectable number but not someone you would consider a burner.

Yet, as Allen’s time in the NFL has slowly ticked by, he’s learned how and when to use his legs. First and foremost, before he became an accurate quarterback, Allen relied heavily on his ability to run up the field. Prior to this season, his career high in the rushing department came in his rookie season when he rushed for 631 yards. This past year, Allen was even better, going for 763 rushing yards.

His ability to run is complemented perfectly by his arm talent. Allen threw for 4,407 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. His completion percentage of 63.3% wasn’t exactly impressive but the year prior, he completed 69.2% of his passes.

Allen is dangerous everywhere on the field. He’s more than capable of sitting in the pocket and picking you apart but he’s also terrific at simply running the ball himself when the field gets too congested. He is a powerful runner and has the ability to either break tackles or gain significant yards after contact.

As things stand it’s going to be a long time until someone usurps Allen as the best dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

Edited by John Maxwell