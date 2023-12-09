5 best Army vs Navy memes that are cracking up the internet ahead of 124th edition of football game 

The annual Army Black Knights versus Navy Midshipmen Game will move to unfamiliar territory, as the game will be played in Massachusetts this year, but the intrigue surrounding the matchup is still sky high.

The two sides have had similar seasons with both going 5-6 but the Black Knights are in better shape in recent games having won three of their last three games while the Midshipmen were humbled on the road 59-14 by the SMU Mustangs.

Which are some of the best Army vs Navy memes cracking up the internet?

Best Army vs Navy rivalry memes

CBB fans on the internet always have fun with rivalry games, and the Army versus Navy clash is a big one. Typically, CBB fans had fun with the matchup on X.

Why the Army vs Navy game will not be played in Philadelphia

The game will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts for the first time in the rivalry's 124-year history, with the most matchups (90) held in Philadelphia.

The next time it will be held in Philadelphia will be in 2027 as the matchup begins a rotating slate of matchups across destinations. After Massachusetts, it heads to, Washington D.C., Baltimore, New York and New Jersey in 2026.

Chet Gladchuk, the Naval Academy Director of Athletics, explained the rationale behind the decision:

"Extraordinary efforts put forth throughout the bidding process made evaluations and final city selections highly competitive. Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas.

"We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets."

Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, has twice put in a bid to host the game and finally won the rights in his third bid. He was immensely proud of the honor to host the iconic matchup:

"In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries. That's why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America's Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023."

While the Midshipmen hold the advantage over the Black Knights (62-54-7), Army won the last game last year, 20-17, setting up a potentially intriguing matchup.