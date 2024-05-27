5 best college football teams Nick Saban beat at Alabama ft. 2009 Florida Gators

Nick Saban retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team after their Rose Bowl loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Jr goes down as arguably the best coach in college football history, winning seven national championships during his legendary career.

Not only did Saban have some dominant teams, but during his reign, Alabama beat some stacked teams.

Five best college football teams Nick Saban beat at Alabama

#1 2009 Florida

In 2009, the Alabama Crimson Tide played the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship Game. Both teams entered the game with a perfect 12-0 record; Florida was ranked No. 1 while Alabama was No. 2.

In the championship game, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide won 32-13 to advance to the national championship game, which they won by beating Texas.

The 2009 Gators had a stacked roster, with the likes of Time Tebow, the Pouncey twins, Brandon Spikes, Aaron Hernandez, David Nelson and Carlos Dunlap among others. That Gators team was also the reigning national champions.

#2 2023 Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the 2023 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs as underdogs.

Georgia was the reigning back-to-back national champions and had another undefeated season going on. In the SEC Championship Game, though, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide pulled off the upset, beating Georgia 27-24.

The Bulldogs team featured players like Carson Beck, Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard, among others.

#3 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes

In the 2020 national championship game, Nick Saban and Alabama completed their perfect season with a 52-24 rout of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Although the national championship game wasn't close, that was one of the top rosters in recent college football history. The Buckeyes had notable players like Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Cade Stover, Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, Trey Sermon, Tommy Eichenberg and Josh Proctor, among others.

#4 2015 Clemson Tigers

In the 2015 national championship game, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Clemson Tigers 45-40.

Clemson was the No. 1 ranked team and entered the national championship game with a perfect record. But Saban's Alabama got the better of the Tigers.

Clemson had notable players like Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Ray-Ray McCloud, TJ Green, Shaq Lawson, Cordrea Tankersley, Christian Wilkins, DJ Reader, Clelin Ferrell and Kevin Dodd, among others.

#5 2018 LSU Tigers

The 2018 LSU Tigers only went 10-3 last season, but on paper, that's one of the best rosters in college football, as they went on to win the national championship the next season.

Alabama beat LSU handily, 29-0, which was super impressive. The Tigers roster had notable players like Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrance Marshall Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kelvin Joseph, K'Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen, Greedy Williams and Devin White, among others.