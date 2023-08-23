Who won the 2009 BCS national championship game? Revisiting the Gators vs. Sooners final

The Florida Gators won their second national championship in three years against the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Jan. 2009 to make it their second championship of the Urban Meyer era.

Bob Stoops was the Oklahoma coach, and the team was led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford. The Sooners were going up against the Gators' 2007 Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow.

The game ended 24-14 in favor of Florida, who averaged 45 points a game against Oklahoma's 54 during the college football season. Tim Tebow accounted for 340 yards, resulting in two touchdowns.

The Gators limited the highest-scoring offense in NCAA history at the time to its lowest score that season.

The 2009 BCS national championship game is also famous for one of the most famous hits in the title game. The Gators got a huge morale boost when Major Wright put in a big hit on Oklahoma's Manny Johnson in the first quarter.

Urban Meyer's Gators, the Swamp Kings

After the controversial Johnny Manziel documentary aired on Netflix, the network has come up with another blockbuster. "UNTOLD: Swamp Kings" examines coach Urban Meyer's successful tenure as coach of the Gators.

With a core including Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and Major Wright, they won two BCS national championships in 2006 and 2009.

The first was a 41-14 beatdown of Ohio State, while the second came against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2009.

Tebow spoke about what to expect from the documentary:

“I don’t know exactly, I think probably really entertaining. I think of the storyline of what we got to live through. There are just so many highs and lows."

Internal strife brought a sad end to a glorious era for Florida, and it all started with a spat between Tim Tebow and linebacker Brandon Spikes.

Urban Meyer revealed that the internal strife between the pair was his fault:

“My alpha on defense, my alpha on offense, two guys that were leaders were having a big argument in the locker room and I know whose fault it was … it was mine."

The documentary does not delve into the Aaron Hernandez issue, which is an aspect most fans hoped it would. Florida removed all mention of Hernandez from their records due to his troubled life.

Major Wright summarized the success that Florida enjoyed during that golden period under Urban Meyer:

“We all came from different backgrounds, different ethnicities, and we all came together and became arguably one of the best teams to ever do it.”

For a period, the Swamp Kings really were on top of the college football world.