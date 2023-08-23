Football fans can now watch Untold: Swamp Kings on Netflix. It’s a four-part documentary series about the University of Florida Gators’ rise as national champions. Former head coach Urban Meyer led them to two titles in three years.

While the sports documentary their rise to prominence, it also glanced at the off-field issues the team experienced during those years. However, some college football fanatics complain that the four episodes did not reflect the entire narrative.

Untold: Swamp Kings did not tackle Aaron Hernandez and Cam Newton

Barstool Sports’ Cruz Oxenreider revealed the issues with little discussion on “Untold: Swamp Kings.”

This enumeration led another Twitter user to comment:

“Just glazed those criminals for 4 episodes. Worst sports doc ever”

Another football fan said:

“So it lacked basically everything I give a sh*t about”

Here are other reactions regarding the storylines that should have been tackled in “Untold: Swamp Kings.”

The only reference to Aaron Hernandez on “Untold: Swamp Kings” was when Tim Tebow blamed himself for their 2007 bar fight. But there’s also a three-part docuseries entitled “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” on Netflix.

However, tackling Aaron Hernandez from his teammates’ perspectives would be interesting in “Swamp Kings.” Hernandez was indicted but pled not guilty for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was found guilty two years later and was sentenced to life in prison, per Massachusetts law.

He passed away on April 19, 2017, five days after getting acquitted for another double homicide case. His troubles prompted the University of Florida to remove all references to him from their football facilities.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny on November 2008 for allegedly stealing a laptop from another Florida student. The authorities traced the stolen computer to his dorm room. However, Newton allegedly threw the laptop through the window to hide it.

Newton appeared in five games for the Gators, finishing with six completions out of 12 attempts for 54 yards. He also faced potential expulsion for academic dishonesty.

Other issues not tackled in “Untold: Swamp Kings”

Aside from Cam Newton and Aaron Hernandez, Oxenreider’s list includes Carlos Dunlap’s DUI arrest before the 2009 National Championship Game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Percy Harvin’s physical assault on a wide receivers coach did not make the final cut.

There were also no discussions about twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey or Urban Meyer’s heart attack. “Untold: Swamp Kings” also did not discuss the confrontation between Meyer and reporter Jeremy Fowler at practice during the 2010 season.

The “Untold” documentary series started in 2021, featuring the stories of Christy Martin, Mardy Fish, and the infamous Malice at The Palace brawl. A year later, volume two featured Manti Te’o, AND1 Basketball, and former NBA referee Tim Donaghy.

“Swamp Kings” is part of the documentary series’ third volume, which also features Jake Paul, the BALCO scandal, and Johnny Manziel.

