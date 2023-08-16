Tim Tebow expects Netflix’s ‘Swamp Kings’ with Urban Meyer to be ‘really entertaining’: Report

Tim Tebow was one of the leaders on the Florida Gators team that came to prominence in the late 2000s. The team is now the subject of a Netflix documentary titled "Swamp Kings."

The documentary will give fans an inside look at what occurred off-field while the Gators were dominating on the field. Netflix sneak peeks have promised fans an inside look at the team coached by Urban Meyer, as well as how Tebow navigated being a household name as a young player.

Tim Tebow appeared on "Don't @ Me" and told host Dan Dakich that he's excited to watch "Swamp Kings":

“I don’t know exactly, I think probably really entertaining. I think of the storyline of what we got to live through. There are just so many highs and lows. …

“But I’m intrigued to see how how it all turns out as well. But I do think people will be entertained. I think it’ll be something that is hopefully intriguing for a lot of people. But when I think back about it, I just am so grateful for the friendships, the mentors, the relationships, the brothers …”

Tim Tebow believes fans will be entertained and enjoy what they see. Adding, he feels the bonds the team created led to their overall success.

"Swamp Kings" will debut on Netflix on August 22, 2023.

How many National Titles did Tim Tebow and the Florida Gators win?

Tim Tebow arrived at the University of Florida in 2006 and for four years was the most integral part of the Florida Gators football team. Although he was surrounded by extreme talent in every position, Tebow was the face of the team.

As a true freshman, he was a backup to quarterback Chris Leak. Despite not starting, he still appeared in 14 games, rushing for eight touchdowns and throwing five touchdowns.

The Gators went on to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2007 BCS National Championship Game.

At the start of the 2007 season, he was named the Gators' starting quarterback. Despite not winning a championship, he was still honored with another prestigious award. Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy, the third Gators player to win the award.

The next season Tebow and the Gators then went on to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2009 BCS National Championship. Winning their second national title in just three seasons.

Tebow returned for his fourth and final season but, a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide cost the Gators a trip to the title game. Florida defeated Cincinnati to win the 2010 Sugar Bowl. Tebow finished his collegiate career with two national titles.