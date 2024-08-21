5 best passing tips in College Football 25 ft. Badges to equip

The most impressive aspect of EA Sports College Football 25 since launch has been its immersive gameplay. The game offers each player an immense range of customizable options in every aspect, right down to every player's routes, placements, etc.

Naturally, playing as the quarterback allows you to have complete control over the way you pass, based on techniques and skills you equip.

Passing settings in the game can be a bit confusing to start with, and it can be hard to identify what works best for you. Here are the 5 best pass-throwing styles in the game to help you get started.

5 best passing tips in College Football 25

#1 Passing Type

Once you launch into the game, you can look into the options menu and look for the Game Options tab. From here, navigate to the passing mechanics section.

In this, you'll see an option to select your "Passing Type." Out of the 4 options provided to you, the best option to start out with is Placement & Accuracy, which allows you to use a single button to initiate all types of passes, and focus more on delivering the best pass you can.

#2 Pass Lead Increase

Once a receiver starts running, a pass thrown ahead of them in anticipation of their route is the best way to ensure that he catches the ball while running in rhythm.

You can make sure you throw the best sort of pass right ahead of the receiver by editing your Pass Lead Increase setting. "Small" is the best option for you to make sure you're giving your receiver enough options in their route once the pass is thrown.

#3 Bullet Pass Sensitivity

A bullet pass is where the QB whips the ball into the hands of the receiver directly, without any arc or lead.

Setting your sensitivity to "Medium" will give you more options while passing. It offers a more balanced approach and still leaves you the option of touch passes or intermediate passes alongside bullets.

#4 Throwing On The Run

Setting this to "Adaptive" allows each different quarterback to adjust the way they throw on the run. In hasty situations and different types of plays, having your settings in "Adaptive" mode will give you options based only on your QB's ratings and abilities.

#5 Badges to Equip

"Gunslinger" for QB's with higher throw power, "Pocket Passer" for consistency in every throw, "Mobile Passer" for QB's who can be dual threats, "Quick Release" for fast-paced offenses.

All of these settings can be ideal for different types of situations, but to start out, these are your best bet for a formidable and consistent quarterback.

As you play more and gain experience, you can tailor the game to make sure you have the best chance of winning every time you play. Until then, we hope that this can help you get some extra yards under your belt.

