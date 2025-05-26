5 best pics of LSU star Garrett Nussmeier and GF Ella Springfield that gave fans diehard couple goals

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is dialed in for the upcoming season. In his mission, his girlfriend, Ella Springfield, has been an important support system. A recent LSU graduate with a marketing degree, Springfield has become a familiar face to Tiger fans, thanks to the couple’s relationship updates on their social media.

The two have remained inseparable. Springfield’s Instagram posts often show the time they spend together, and fans can’t get enough. Following are five of the best pictures she has shared.

#1 Celebrating graduation

After graduating in December, Springfield returned to Baton Rogue for her graduation ceremony earlier this month, and she made it a family affair. Dressed in LSU robes alongside Nussmeier and her dog Ace, she posed in front of Tiger Stadium and shared a sweet photo with her boyfriend.

“Time flies 🥺,” she wrote in the caption.

Ella Springfield, Ace and Garrett Nussmeier (Image credit: IG/@ella.springfield)

#2 Everything’s funny when you’re with the one

Another post shows the couple during a casual outing. Springfield, in a chic black dress, is seen laughing at something Nussmeier said, while he gently kisses her forehead. He’s sporting a relaxed blue-and-yellow hoodie. The picture is another heartwarming one.

Springfield and Nussmeier on a date (Image credit: IG/@ella.springfield)

#3 Celebrating her big day

In December, after officially graduating, Springfield took a picture with Garrett Nussmeier in the locker room. Wearing her formal graduation attire and a “Class of 2024” sash, she can be seen holding a diploma while beaming beside her boyfriend, who looks equally proud in a crisp white shirt, khakis and white shoes.

Garrett Nussmeier and Ella Springfield (Image credit: IG/@ella.springfield)

#4 Being there for Garrett Nussmeier

After an LSU matchup, Springfield was there to cheer on her quarterback. The picture shows them postgame, with Nussmeier in his No. 13 jersey and Springfield in an elegant all-black ensemble, while they’re sharing a joyful look.

“Came for the player, stayed for the lifelong memories and friendships made. #foreverlsu,” she captioned the post.

Springfield and Nussmeier (Image credit: IG/ella.springfield)

#5 Happy date

In one of the more playful posts, Nussmeier is seen holding Springfield in his arms. She is wearing a stylish black dress, beige sandals and a red scarf, while he rocks a blue tie-dye shirt. Both are glowing with joy.

“The people that make the place 🫶🏻 #lasttimebesttime,” she wrote.

Ella Springfield and Garrett Nussmeier (Image credit: IG/ella.springfield)

The two continue to be a true team and more such sweet moments are sure to come.

