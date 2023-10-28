5 Best Utah football players of all time

Utah is a storied football program and has, over the years, built a rich tradition in the world of college football. Their recent consecutive Pac-12 titles have unquestionably demonstrated their prowess at the pinnacle of college football and what the program can achieve.

Since its first season in 1892, thousands of players have appeared for the Utes and many have made an indelible mark on the program. In this article, we take a look at the five best players that have played for Utah over the years and examine their exploits in the program.

Ranking the five best Utah Utes players of all time

#5 Luther Eliss, DT, 1991-1994

Luther Elliss is arguably the best defensive lineman to have ever played at Utah. The Mancos, Colorado native was a force to be reckoned with on the field and was a menace for opposing offenses.

He secured three first-team All-WAC nods, a consensus All-American spot and the coveted title of WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, all testifying to his defensive prowess. He is currently a defensive tackle coach with the Utes.

#4 Steve Smith, WR, 1999-2000

Steve Smith was a dynamic wide receiver for the Utes during his college years. His speed, route-running, and ability to make acrobatic catches sets him apart.

He etched his name in the record books by establishing an impressive average of 20.6 yards per catch. Smith earned the honor of representing the conference's all-star team on two occasions. He concluded his tenure with the Utes with 78 receptions for 1,608 yards and 12 touchdowns.

#3 Eric Weddle, S, 2003-2006

Weddle is regarded as the best defensive back to have ever played for Utah and that's well deserved. In his four seasons with the Utes, Weddle accumulated an impressive stat line of 277 tackles, 18 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and five defensive touchdowns.

His exceptional performance earned him the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award in both 2005 and 2006. He also notably secured a consensus All-American honor in 2006.

#2 Alex Smith, QB, 2002-2004

Alex Smith made an indelible mark on the Utes football program during his years. The quarterback was instrumental in the program's undefeated season in 2004, also leading them to a victory in the Fiesta Bowl.

His performance under the guidance of Urban led him to finish fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2004. Smith's tenure in Utah football culminated with a remarkable 21-1 record while serving as a starter for the program.

#1 Larry Wilson, RB/S, 1957-1959

Larry Wilson emerged as one of the early standout talents in the annals of Utah football. He showcased his versatility in college football by contributing on both sides of the field for the Utes, playing as a running back and safety.

Concluding his college career, he boasted impressive statistics of 230 carries for 1,220 yards and 11 touchdowns. His exceptional performance earned him the distinction of a first-team All-Skyline Conference selection and a third-team All-American in his last collegiate season.