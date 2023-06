It is never too early to dive into the college football schedule, and here's a look at the bowl schedule. With the college football landscape shifting daily with the transfer portal, conference realignment and College Football Playoff expansion, we will never see a schedule like the one we have in 2023-24 again.

Let's separate the college football bowl schedule into three parts: standard bowl games, selection committee bowl games and the College Football Playoff.

With so many twists and turns to a college football season, we won't know the respective teams and participants for several months, but at least we can project and speculate some of the best matchups of the bowl season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a look.

College Football Playoff

Monday, Jan. 1

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California), 5 p.m., ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Rose Bowl - Utah v Penn State

Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana), 8:45 p.m. ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Jan. 8

National championship game (Houston, Texas), TBA, ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Selection committee bowl games

Friday, Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl (Arlington, Texas), 8 p.m., ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 30

Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia), noon, ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida), 4 p.m., ESPN: ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC

Monday, Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona), 1 p.m., ESPN: TBD vs. TBD

Other bowl games

Saturday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl (Nassau, Bahamas), 11 a.m., ESPN: C-USA vs. MAC

Celebration Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia), noon, ABC: MEAC vs. SWAC

New Orleans Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana), 2:15 p.m., ESPN: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Cure Bowl (Orlando, Florida), 3:30 p.m., ABC: ACC vs. Sun Belt

New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque, New Mexico), 5:45 p.m. ESPN: C-USA vs. MWC

LA Bowl (Inglewood, California), 7:30 p.m., ABC: MWC vs. Pac-12

Independence Bowl (Shreveport, Louisiana), 9:15 p.m., ESPN: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Monday, Dec. 18

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina), 2:30 p.m.: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas), 9 p.m., ESPN: AAC vs. TBD

Thursday, Dec. 21

Boca Raton Bowl (Boca Raton, Florida), 8 p.m., ESPN: AAC, MAC, C-USA, MWC

Friday, Dec. 22

Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida), 6:30 p.m., ESPN: AAC, ACC, SEC

Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama), noon, ABC: AAC, ACC, SEC

Camelia Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama), noon, ESPN: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Armed Forces Bowl (Fort Worth, Texas), 3:30 p.m. ABC: AAC vs. C-USA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise, Idaho), 3:30 p.m. ESPN: MAC vs. MWC

68 Ventures Bowl (Mobile, Alabama), 7 p.m., ESPN: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada), 7:30 p.m., ESPN: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu, Hawaii), 10:30 p.m., ESPN: AAC vs. MWC

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl (Detroit, Michigan), 2 p.m., ESPN: MAC vs. Big Ten

First Responder Bowl (University Park, Texas), 5:30 p.m., ESPN: AAC, ACC, Big 12

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, Arizona), 9 p.m., ESPN: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (Annapolis, Maryland), 2 p.m., ESPN: AAC vs. ACC

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina), 5:30 p.m., ESPN: ACC vs. SEC

Texas Bowl (Houston, Texas), 9 p.m., ESPN: Big 12 vs. SEC

Thursday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts), 11 a.m., ESPN: AAC vs. ACC

Pinstripe Bowl (New York, New York), 2:15 p.m., ESPN: ACC vs. Big Ten

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida), 5:45 p.m., ESPN: ACC vs. Big 12

Alamo Bowl (San Antonio, Texas), 9:15 p.m., ESPN: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida), noon, ESPN: ACC, SEC, Big Ten

Tony the Tiger Bowl (El Paso, Texas), 2 p.m., CBS: ACC vs. Pac-12

Liberty Bowl (Memphis, Tennessee), 3:30 p.m., ESPN: Big 12 vs. SEC

Saturday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl (Nashville, Tenn.), 2 p.m., ABC: Big Ten vs. SEC

Arizona Bowl (Tuscon, Arizona), 4:30 p.m.: MAC vs. MWC

Monday, Jan. 1

ReliaQuest Bowl (Tampa, Florida), noon, ESPN 2: ACC/Big Ten vs. SEC

Citrus Bowl (Orlando, Florida), 1 p.m., ABC: Big Ten vs. SEC

Best matchup:

Capital One Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee

Of course, the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl will be must-see TV with the four best teams in college football squaring off. If we look at the Orange Bowl a few days beforehand, this one can be a barn burner. We could have a Clemson or a Florida State team face a second-place Big Ten team like Ohio State. In years past, this would have been a marque matchup worthy of a national title showcase.

Poll : 0 votes