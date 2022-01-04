Watch: Insane brawl breaks out between Pitt fans at Peach Bowl

The 2021 Peach Bowl was rough for the #13 Pittsburgh Panthers, losing 31-21 to #11 Michigan State. Not only were they without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (who opted out for the NFL Draft), but backup quarterback Nick Patti suffered a broken collarbone early in the game. It was a tough way to end an amazing season by Pittsburgh, but things were just as insane off the field...as in the concourse area of the stadium.

Pitt fan starts insane fight at Peach Bowl

On Twitter, a video went viral of a brawl that took place somewhere in the concourse around the stadium at the Peach Bowl. From what can be seen from the clip, the fight seems to have taken place after the game. It is unclear what exactly sparked the altercation, but the video begins with both men cursing at each other. Then, the man in the Pitt jacket palmed the other man in the face. Two people, who seemed to be with the man in the Pitt jacket, got between them. Then, the "fight" took an entertaining turn.

The man in the dark shirt started hyping himself up off to the side. He was jumping, clapping his hands, and even pretended to take a jump shot, followed by kissing and waving at the crowd. He approached the man who assaulted him, and things got insane. As both men swung at each other, there was a female in between them. The man in the dark shirt missed completely after his whole hype show, got hit in the face, and the female took most of the force from the attack. All three hit the ground, and the men were separated once more.

More people jumped in and confronted the man in the Pitt jacket for knocking down the woman and hurting her. Others attended to the woman on the ground while the man in the dark shirt could be seen prancing around in the background...after he'd just gotten hit in the face twice. Of course, things didn't stop there. This time, the man in the Pitt jacket initiated contact, and both men went to the floor again while another guy was seen shielding the woman on the floor with his body.

Finally, workers and security for the Peach Bowl entered the frame and started to question the men as they were separated for a third time. The man in the Pitt jacket had to be restrained for the remainder of the video. It's unknown if this was, in fact, the end of the situation.

This all happened within two and a half minutes. While the Peach Bowl itself was memorable, this incident was more insane than the game. People have already made trending memes and GIFs of the video, and people cannot help but point out the insanity of the brawl. For one, the man in the dark shirt hyped himself up so much that people around him stopped to watch, thinking he was going to completely destroy the man who assaulted him. Instead, he missed his one punch wildly and continued to dance around as if he'd won the fight.

Secondly, the woman who got between them became infamous herself. While she did take a hard fall on the floor, Twitter fans have called her out for "flopping harder than James Harden." To make things worse, she continued to sit on the floor as the fight continued around her, instead of simply getting up and moving out of the way. For as many people who inserted themselves into the situation, no one remotely put effort into keeping the two men separated until their last lockup. Lastly, this wasn't even the only incident caught on film from the Peach Bowl:

The Peach Bowl results stung for many Pittsburgh Panthers fan, but one fan's day was much worse.

