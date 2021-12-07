Who is Kenny Pickett? Everything you need to know about the Heisman Trophy finalist

Quarterback Kenny Pickett took advantage of the NCAA allowing him an extra year of eligibility for playing through the pandemic season last year. He had a record-breaking outing to become one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The fifth-year quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers started as a freshman backup to Ben DiNucci, and started the season finale. In an upset victory over the #2 Miami Hurricanes, Pickett went 18/29 for 193 yards, 60 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Kenny Pickett was named the starter in 2018, and started all 14 games. His stats for the season were: 58% completion rate, 1,969 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and six picks. The Panthers played in their first ACC Coastal Division Championship, and were ranked as high as #24 in the nation.

NCAAF Nation @NCAAFNation247 A name to know for 2018



QB Kenny Pickett

Pitt



⚪Pickett burst on the scene late last season & led Pitt to a win vs #2 Miami. He threw for 509 yards in limited time & gave Pitt something to build on going into 2018. Remember the name⚪ A name to know for 2018QB Kenny PickettPitt⚪Pickett burst on the scene late last season & led Pitt to a win vs #2 Miami. He threw for 509 yards in limited time & gave Pitt something to build on going into 2018. Remember the name⚪ https://t.co/TGjNpOVdlf

Kenny Pickett missed one game in 2019, but had a much better performance for the season: 62% completion rate, 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple's gameplan had Pickett throwing the ball more as Pittsburgh finished 7-5.

The Panthers went 6-5 last season during the shortened pandemic-hit campaign. They were ranked as high as #21 at one point and were bowl-eligible before they opted out.

Kenny Pickett played in nine games for 2,408 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. After playing in 2020, Pickett stayed around for one more season in college, and that paid off well for him.

Kenny Pickett 2021 College Football Stats and Records

Kenny Pickett cemented himself as a breakout star in 2021 and as one of the best quarterback prospects in this year's draft.

He had a career-high 4,066 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The Panthers ended the season ranked #12 as Pickett was named the ACC Player of the Year. He is now one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists.

PFF @PFF Kenny Pickett hit the fake-slide 🤧

Kenny Pickett hit the fake-slide 🤧https://t.co/8f4VoUtxV4

Pickett (81) broke Dan Marino's program record of 79 career passing touchdowns. He also broke the ACC record for single-season touchdown passes with 42, breaking Deshaun Watson's record set in 2016.

Kenny Pickett went from a potential Day 3 pick in 2021 to a first-round talent in the 2022 NFL Draft. He is now on the cusp of bringing the Heisman Trophy to Pittsburgh for the first time since Tony Dorsett in 1976.

The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. Even if Kenny Pickett is a runner-up, he'll still get his name called during Day 1 of the upcoming NFL draft.

