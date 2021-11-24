NFL Draft 2022: Top 10 quarterback prospects as the college football season wraps up

Even though the 2021 NFL season's playoff race is heating up, the NCAA football season is entering bowl season and the NFL Draft is going to be a trending subject again. The top quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL Draft prior to the college football season might not be atop the rankings anymore.

Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler were seen as the top quarterbacks in the NFL's 2022 Draft class and possibly top draft picks. Sam Howell's UNC Tar Heels are currently 6-5, and he is barely a top-20 quarterback statistically. Spencer Rattler's Oklahoma Sooners are 10-1 but he was benched for Caleb Williams a few weeks ago, taking him completely out of the Heisman race and possibly in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Matt Corral remains a top-ranked draft prospect while Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett seems to be a fast-rising star in the draft class. He's currently one of the favorites to win the Heisman and even beat Sam Howell earlier in the season. The NCAA season has been as chaotic as the NFL season, and here is how the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects currently rank as their final season in college wraps up.

#10 - Bailey Zappe - Western Kentucky

WKU's Bailey Zappe is on pace to break the all-time single-season FBS records for both passing yards (421.8/g) and TD's (4.36/g)

Bailey Zappe might just be the least-known name on the list, and part of it comes from playing for Western Kentucky. Playing for a smaller program has placed Zappe under the radar, but he's had a season worth being ranked as a top NFL draft quarterback prospect. He's thrown for over 4,000 yards with 42 scores and just seven picks. Zappe's athleticism is a concern, but he's very coachable and can easily bulk up. He would currently be a mid-round selection for a team with an aging veteran.

#9 - Brennan Armstrong - Virginia

Brennan Armstrong is quietly third in the NCAA in passing yards with 4,044 and tenth with 30 passing touchdowns. He's a bit smaller compared to other NFL draft prospects, but he's been a very efficient stat machine in Virginia. He's a lefty quarterback, which is still rare in 2021, and is a fantastic game manager and field general. He's a work in-progress but has proven he can get better with time and has the traits to find success in the pros.

#8 - Malik Cunningham - Louisville

Malik Cunningham is no Lamar Jackson, who was honored by Louisville this season to have his jersey retired, but he is an athletic mobile quarterback. He has a bit better arm talent compared to Jackson and completed over 70 percent of his passes in 2021. Malik is more of a quarterback who leaves the pocket when forced to. He's only thrown 18 touchdowns this season, but his career-high was 22 in 2019. Cunningham did run for 224 yards against Duke and 134 against Clemson, though. He could find himself as a late third-round selection in the NFL Draft.

#7 - Carson Strong - Nevada

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong is 367 yards and two touchdowns shy of tying the Wolf Pack's single-season passing records, both set by Chris Vargas in 1993 (4,265 yards and 34 TDs).

Some have Carson Nevada much higher or much lower in their rankings, but he's a questionable NFL Draft prospect with huge potential. One red flag is his injury history and another is his lack of facing real talent in college. His arm might be one of the best in the NFL Draft this year, and he's quite the athlete despite not being mobile.

#6 - Sam Howell - North Carolina

Jarrod @jhardy575 Tar Heel Illustrated @HeelIllustrated Mack Brown just said Sam Howell will walk on Senior Day. He is moving on to the NFL Mack Brown just said Sam Howell will walk on Senior Day. He is moving on to the NFL As expected Sam Howell will enter the NFL Draft following the season. twitter.com/HeelIllustrate… As expected Sam Howell will enter the NFL Draft following the season. twitter.com/HeelIllustrate…

2021 was a rough season for Sam Howell, but he's still playing very well even though the Tar Heels are average. His stats aren't overwhelming but he has proven he can bounce back from adversity and not let failure hold him back. The accuracy of his throws is elite, and he just has to take the big hits while on the run.

#5 - Sam Hartman - Wake Forest

Sam Hartman has climbed many NFL Draft rankings and it's not a fluke. He's also the least likely quarterback on the list to declare for the draft in 2022. He's eligible as a redshirt sophomore but could also take advantage of a top-heavy draft class. If he remains in school for another year, he will surely be a top prospect next year as well. Hartman is a top-10 quarterback from his stats and has Wake Forest at 9-2.

#4 - Malik Willis - Liberty

Malik Willis is another great arm talent in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Willis could also be one of the best dual-threats who has greatly improved his abilities as a true passer. Liberty has a stacked roster, which aids in Willis being seen as a top prospect. Willis could sneak into the end of the first round if a team is willing to build around a potential superstar like him.

#3 - Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett has become one of the most popular quarterbacks this season as he has led the Pittsburgh Panthers into the top 20. He has taken advantage of his five seasons in college and is similar to Joe Burrow in the way he jumped in the NFL Draft rankings. Pickett is a veteran of the draft class and is seen as a top 20 draft pick.

#2 - Desmond Riddler - Cincinnati

For some reason, many are sleeping on Desmond Riddler, who has the Cincinnati Bearcats in line for the College Football Playoffs with an undefeated record. He has all of the skills worthy of making him a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His accuracy could be a concern but most of his flaws are coachable. He might be a first-round pick who needs the additional time behind a veteran to fine-tune his skillset.

#1 - Matt Corral - Ole Miss

Matt Corral seems to be a lock as the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. His athleticism outshines everyone else's in the rankings, and he is NFL-ready. He can keep defenses guessing and is surprisingly accurate with his deep ball. The biggest takeaway is that Matt Corral is finding success this year against some of the best in the SEC.

Edited by Piyush Bisht