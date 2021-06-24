NFL Mock Draft 2022: A way-too-early prediction of the first-round picks

The 2021 NFL Draft took place barely two months ago, but it's never too early for a mock draft. With the college football season yet to get underway, draft analysts and scouts have already begun preparing for next year's draft.

While some of the players in this mock draft have long been considered first-round picks in the 2022 draft class, there's a possibility of them dropping out due to injuries, poor play, or simply the emergence of another player.

Without further ado, let's take a look at our way-too-early prediction for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Picks 1-10

#1 - Houston Texans - Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Sam Howell is widely considered in the conversation for QB1 in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's not hard to see why that's the case... pic.twitter.com/Er33WlerGA — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) May 6, 2021

This pick is based on Deshaun Watson continuing his legal battles and having to step away from the game. David Mills and Tyrod Taylor are long-term options, but Howell is an All-American who threw for over 7,000 yards and 68 TDs in two seasons.

#2 - Detroit Lions - Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

Welp looks like Spencer Rattler is QB1 for the 2022 NFL Draft.

pic.twitter.com/j1ANRIE2Vd — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) September 12, 2020

If the Lions have the second overall pick, Jared Goff will not be starting next season. Rattler finished third in 2020 in the PFF QB rankings, behind Zach Wilson and Mac Jones.

#3 - Cincinnati Bengals - Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE/LB, Oregon

Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to be the Chase Young of the 2022 NFL Draft... pic.twitter.com/eHNUQ1E84F — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 7, 2019

The Bengals are sort of set on skill players on offense but need help on defense to get after the QB more. Thibodeaux has 12 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss and six defended passes in two seasons.

#4 - New York Jets - Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Stingley is a lockdown corner the Jets haven't had since Darrell Revis. He's recorded six interceptions in two seasons with LSU.

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars - Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Hamilton may just be the best safety in college football. He can be placed in different positions all over the field and is one of the best tacklers.

#6 - Philadelphia Eagles - Evan Neal, G/T, Alabama

Neal can swing between guard and tackle and was part of one of the best college offenses in history. He allowed just 1.5 sacks in 2020. Jalen Hurts needs a better offensive line and Neal could be a solid long-term option for the Eagles.

#7 - New York Giants - DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

A 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Leal is a legit run stopper and can even get to the QB too. The Giants have signed Danny Shelton on a one-year deal and Leal will be an instant upgrade if they draft him next year.

#8 - Las Vegas Raiders - Desmond Riddler, QB, Cincinnati

As one of the most experienced QBs in the 2022 class, Riddler will climb the board as the season progresses. He's a dual-threat who averaged six yards per carry and threw for 57 TDs. Derek Carr will be gone if the Raiders find themselves in the top-10 when this mock draft is looked at come January 2022.

#9 - Washington - Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not a long-term option at QB for Washington and will likely retire soon. Kedon Slovis is a classic gunslinger and quite accurate as well. There's a chance Slovis could become a top-5 pick if he has an outstanding final year at USC, in which case Riddler could fall to Washington.

#10 - New York Giants via Chicago- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Two picks in the top-10 for the Giants? They load up on defense and add Harris, who averaged 70 tackles over two years and is capable of falling into pass coverage.

2022 NFL Mock Draft Picks 11-20

#11 - Carolina Panthers - Drake Jackson, LB/DE, USC

#12 - Atlanta Falcons - Zach Harrison, DE, OSU

#13 - Minnesota Vikings - Zion Nelson, T, Miami

#14 - Arizona Cardinals - Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

#15 - Pittsburgh Steelers - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

#16 - Tennesee Titans - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

#17 - New England Patriots - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Tired of the Aaron Rodgers talk?



Take a look at back-to-back plays from Ohio State WR, Garrett Wilson. Likely Top 5 WR in 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/9QDVvAQSus — Brennen Rupp (@royal_rupp) May 6, 2021

#18 - LA Chargers - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

#19 - Dallas Cowboys - Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

#20 - Philadelphia Eagles via Miami - Bubba Bolden, S, Miami

2022 NFL Mock Draft Picks 21-32

#21 - New York Jets via Seattle - Charles Cross, T, Miss State

#22 - New Orleans Saints - George Pickens, WR, Georgia

#23 - Indianapolis Colts - Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State

#24 - Denver Broncos - George Karlafitis, DE, Purdue

#25 - Cleveland Browns - John Metchie, WR, Alabama

#26 - Miami Dolphins via San Francisco - Cade Mays, C/G, Tennessee

#27 - Detroit Lions via LA Rams - Brenton Cox, LB, Florida

#28 - Baltimore Ravens - Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

#29 - Green Bay Packers - Aiden Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

#30 - Buffalo Bills - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Name to know for the 2022 NFL Draft? Look no further than Iowa State RB Breece Hall pic.twitter.com/xBT2Ku9mgn — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 10, 2021

#31 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

#32 - Kansas City Chiefs - Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

