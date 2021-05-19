5 most improved teams after the 2021 NFL Draft

Every year, the NFL draft gives franchises the opportunity to bolster their rosters with new rookie players. It was no different in this year’s draft, where the first three picks were quarterbacks, and the first defensive player wasn’t picked till number eight.

While the identity of the no.1 overall pick was known well before the draft, the next few first-round picks weren't as predictable. A few weeks removed from the 2021 NFL draft, let’s have a look at the five teams that improved their squads the most.

#1 Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, as they had the league's worst record - 1-15 - last season. So the Jags front office turned to the 2021 NFL draft to significantly improve their team. They selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the no.1 pick; Lawrence is one whom many NFL insiders believe to be the greatest QB prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012.

The 6' 6", 219-pound quarterback had a legendary college career at Clemson. He led the Tigers to the National Championship in 2018 and the championship game in 2019, where they lost to LSU. Lawrence had an unbelievable 34-2 record as a starter at Clemson, throwing for over 10,000 yards and 90 TDs.

With their second pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft, the Jags reunited Clemson star running back Travis Etienne with his college QB Trevor Lawrence. The 5' 10", 215-pound running back had an outstanding college career at Clemson. He ran for over 4,900 yards and 70 TDs, averaging over seven yards per carry. If anyone could get the Jaguars' running game up to speed, it’s Travis Etienne.

The Jacksonville Jaguars also solidified their offensive line by selecting Stanford OT Walker Little in round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

#2 New York Jets

The New York Jets bravely traded away their former first-round QB pick Sam Darnold before the 2021 NFL Draft. That meant they were going to pick a rookie quarterback at no. 2, who turned out to be Zach Wilson.

The BYU quarterback has high expectations from the Jets' front office. With no veteran quarterback currently on the Jets' roster, Wilson is expected to start immediately. The rookie QB, who has a big arm, is seen by many NFL scouts as a boom-or-bust prospect.

The Jets also drafted high-ranked guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and exciting wide receiver Elijah Moore to help Wilson succeed in his rookie season and beyond. Whether good or bad, Zach Wilson could have a huge impact on the franchise this season.

#3 Detroit Lions

2021 NFL Draft

Long-suffering Detroit Lions fans would be happy with what the franchise did at the 2021 NFL Draft. The team bolstered both sides of the line with their first three picks, which should help them compete better this season.

The Lions picked OL Penei Sewell from Oregon with their seventh overall pick. He's an experienced zone blocker who can match up one-on-one with defenders. The 6' 5", 331 pounds Sewell, who has smooth footwork, should be a cornerstone for the Lions' offensive line for years to come.

The Detroit Lions also drafted Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill to bolster the middle of their defensive front. Slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown could make an immediate impact for the Lions as well. He could line up on the outside or in the slot, which would allow him to play most of the offensive snaps in the upcoming season, which is great for an early Day-3 pick.

#4 Chicago Bears

2021 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears traded up nine spots to select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with their 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It’s now a matter of when Fields becomes the Bears' starting QB.

While they gave up a hefty number of future draft picks to land Fields, Bears fans should be ecstatic with their new rookie QB. The Trubisky era is over, and Justin Fields brings newfound hope for the Chicago franchise. The team may have signed Andy Dalton this off-season, but Justin Fields, the dual-threat quarterback, is poised to become the face of the Bears for years to come.

The Bears also landed a first-round pedigree NFL starting right tackle in the second round by picking up Tevon Jenkins.

#5 Green Bay Packers

2021 NFL Draft

It may be surprising to see the NFC North champions Green Bay Packers make this list, especially considering how the draft started for them with Aaron Rodgers reportedly demanding a trade.

However, while the Packers didn’t need an overall makeover like other franchises, they did have a couple of key needs that had to be addressed.

Thus it was no surprise to see the Packers select a cornerback with their first-round pick. Current starter Kevin King is not only injury-prone, he also got burned by Tom Brady for a key TD at the end of the first half in the NFC championship game.

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes provides an immediate backup to King and might quickly take his place in the starting lineup as well.

The other key position the Packers needed to address was wide receiver. They got an immediate starting option in third-round pick, slot receiver Amari Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers also got some solid reinforcements for their O-line in Josh Myers and Royce Newman.