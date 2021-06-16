Sportskeeda's Preseason Big Board: 2022 top 25 NFL Draft prospects 

Rumblings of the 2022 NFL Draft are upon us, even before the commencement of the 2021 NFL season. Fans do tend to have one eye on the future, regardless of what situation their franchises are in.

As such, as we look at the 2022 draft class, it doesn't appear to be much different than the 2021 class. There are too many elite offensive players, but the difference between the two draft classes is on the defensive side of the ball.

We saw quarterbacks go at numbers one, two, and three in the 2021 NFL Draft. The chances of that happening in 2022 are negligible, considering most of the talent is on defense.

Players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Derek Stingley Jr., and Christian Harris are the top defensive players that could hear their names called early during the 2022 NFL Draft. However, one player scouts will heavily watch during the 2021-2022 college football season is Malik Willis. Several NFL scouts have already compared him to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The safe choices at quarterback in this class are Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler, which makes the 2021-2022 college football season vital for both prospects.

We've seen how one game can impact a college football player's draft stock, though. Kyle Trask was one of the top quarterbacks heading into Florida's bowl game against Oklahoma. Right after the game, Kyle Trask saw his NFL draft stock plummet.

It will be interesting to see if another quarterback has the same trajectory as Trask in 2021. As things stand, three quarterbacks stand above the rest. With the college football season approaching, here's a look at the top 25 NFL draft prospects heading into the upcoming season.

Sportskeeda's Big Board top 25 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

2022 NFL Draft Prospect QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell has been the starting quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels for the past two seasons. As a starter, Howell has thrown for 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

Sam Howell has also completed 64.4% of his passes over the past two seasons. If the Houston Texans have with the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Sam Howell could be the first quarterback off the board.

#2 Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Oregon Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux is the top defensive lineman in college football. As such, Thibodeaux has the potential to be the first defensive player off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. He posted 77 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks over the past two seasons at Oregon.

#3 Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

2022 NFL Draft Prospect QB Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler is a dual-threat quarterback who will hear his name called early during the 2022 NFL Draft. Rattler broke out during the 2020 college football season, throwing for 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#4 Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Derek Stingley Jr. had a tremendous freshman season at LSU in 2019. He registered 38 total tackles, 15 pass deflections, six interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one tackle for loss. After a dip in production in 2020, he will look to bounce back in 2021 to keep his NFL draft stock high.

#5 Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2022 NFL Draft Prospect QB Malik Willis

Malik Willis may be a surprise to many NFL scouts going into his senior season. Willis started his college career by playing two years at Auburn before transferring to Liberty.

During his junior season at Liberty, Malik Willis threw for 2,250 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Willis also added 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 141 attempts.

#6 Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Evan Neal started 26 games for the Alabama offensive line. Neal spent time at both offensive guard and tackle in those games. He only gave up 1.5 sacks during the 2020 college football season, making him an intriguing prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#7 Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Kedon Slovis made a significant impact at USC during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Slovis has thrown for 5,423 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions over the past two seasons. The USC quarterback is the prototypical pocket-passing quarterback and would fit right into the ranks at an NFL franchise.

#8 Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Christian Harris is the best defensive linebacker in the class of 2022 NFL Draft prospects. The junior linebacker from Alabama has put together a successful two seasons so far. Harris registered 79 total tackles during his sophomore season, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one interception for the Crimson Tide's defense.

#9 Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Chris Olave would have been a top-five wide receiver if he had entered the 2021 NFL Draft. Instead, Olave decided to return to Ohio State for his senior season.

Chris Olave has been a big part of the success at Ohio State. Heading into his senior season, he has racked up 110 receptions, 1,766 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. Olave is primed to raise the talent ceiling at any franchise he lands with in the NFL.

#10 Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton is entering his junior season at Notre Dame. He's the number one-ranked safety in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his freshman and sophomore seasons at Notre Dame, Kyle Hamilton registered 104 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and one touchdown.

#11 DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Texas A&M's defensive interior lineman DeMarvin Leal has seen his draft stock skyrocket in recent times. The former five-star recruit has put together two successful seasons for the Aggies, registering 75 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks for the front seven.

#12 Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Jalen Wydermyer is the most exciting tight end in college football heading into the 2021 season. He possesses excellent size, standing at 6ft 5in but what makes him really stand out is his incredible movement under pressure. Wydermyer has registered 78 receptions for 953 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his two years at Texas A&M.

#13 Cade Mays, OG/OT, Tennessee

Cade Mays moved from Georgia to Tennessee and will enter his second year with the Volunteers in 2021. Tennessee used Cade Mays as the right offensive guard and correct tackle during the 2020 season. Mays started 18 games for the Georgia Bulldogs and played four different positions on their offensive line.

#14 Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Breece Hall's sophomore season ranked amongst the best in college football for 2020. Hall rushed for 1,572 yards and 21 touchdowns on 279 carries and caught 46 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore will be the number one running back heading into the 2021 season.

#15 Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

2022 NFL Draft Prospect CB Kaiir Elam

Kaiir Elam made a massive jump from his freshman season to his sophomore season. In each of the last two campaigns, Elam has recorded two interceptions.

However, the most significant improvement came in his tackling. After only recording ten total tackles in his freshman season, Kaiir Elam more than tripled his production with 39 total tackles in his sophomore season at Florida.

#16 Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a stellar receiving group heading into the 2021 season. Garrett Wilson is at the top of the Buckeyes' talented group of receivers and could take his game to the level in 2021. Wilson enters his junior season at Ohio State with 73 catches for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#17 Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Justyn Ross missed the 2020 season with a neck injury. Before the injury, Ross was one of the most productive receivers on the Clemson roster.

Justyn Ross could see his draft stock rise if he can recapture his pre-injury form. Ross has caught 112 passes for 1,865 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Clemson.

#18 Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Rasheed Walker played 100% of the Penn State offensive snaps during the 2020 college football season. Walker received a pass-blocking grade of 67.9 from Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season. He also received a run-blocking grade of 71.9 from PFF.

In addition, he only gave up two sacks during the 726 offensive snaps he played in 2020.

#19 Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State

Thayer Munford made appearances in 100% of the Ohio State Buckeyes offense in 2020. Munford played 512 snaps in 2020 and didn't give up a single sack during those. Pro Football Focus gave Thayer Munford a pass-blocking grade of 87.6 and a run-blocking grade of 90.3 for the 2020 college football season. He was also graded in pass block efficiency in 2020 and was racked up 99.4% from PFF.

#20 Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

2022 NFL Draft Prospect RB Isaiah Spiller

Isaiah Spiller played 257 snaps for the Texas A&M offense in 2020. During those snaps, Spiller registered 188 carries for 1,032 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Pro Football Focus gave Spiller an offensive grade of 77.9 and a rushing grade of 81.7 for the 2020 season. Isaiah Spiller rushed for ten-plus yards 32 times during the 2020 season.

#21 George Pickens, WR, Georgia

George Pickens ended the 2020 season on a high after going over 100 yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games. As a result, PFF gave Pickens an offensive grade of 70 and a receiving grade of 71.1 for the 2020 season. George Pickens caught 36 passes for 513 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

#22 John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

John Metchie III had a great season, even with Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith on the Alabama roster.

Metchie registered 55 receptions for 916 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The injury to Jaylen Waddle did help Metchie, but the majority of Alabama's offense ran through Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, both of whom are now plying their trade in the NFL. As a result, John Metchie III received a PFF offensive grade of 73.1 and a receiving rate of 70.5 for 2020.

#23 Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Tyler Linderbaum played 545 offensive snaps for the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2020 season. As a result, he's made a massive jump in his season grades through Pro Football Focus.

During the 2019 season, Linderbaum received an offensive grade of 81.7, a pass-blocking grade of 80, and a run-blocking grade of 79.8. However, his numbers in 2020 went up significantly while playing fewer snaps. Linderbaum had an offensive grade of 91.5, a pass-blocking grade of 87.3, and a run-blocking grade of 90.6 in 2020.

#24 Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Drake Jackson is currently the second-best edge rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft rankings.

Jackson registered 15 tackles, two sacks and hurried the quarterback 15 times during the 2020 season. However, his PFF grades have been a roller-coaster ride.

In 2020, PFF gave Drake Jackson a defensive grade of 71, a defensive rush grade of 69.6, and a pass-rushing grade of 66.6, but the shortened season had a lot to do with the drop in grades.

#25 Jordan Battle, Safety, Alabama

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Safety Jordan Battle

Jordan Battle is the second-best safety in the 2022 NFL Draft rankings. Battle saw a massive improvement in his PFF grades from 2019 to 2020.

Pro Football Focus gave Jordan Battle a defensive grade of 66.8 in 2019, which jumped up to 80.9 in 2020. His coverage grade also saw a massive jump. Battle received a coverage grade of 66.3 in 2019 and improved that number to 81.5 in 2020.

