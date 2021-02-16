2022 NFL Draft: Top 3 QB Prospects

Most NFL and college football fans are looking forward to the 2021 NFL Draft, which will be yet another star-studded group of players. Players like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Devonta Smith and many more are slated to be off the board within the first 10 picks.

But the 2022 NFL Draft also has plenty of promising players as well, with the likes of Spencer Rattler, Sam Howell, Evan Neal and more.

Nonetheless, let's take a look at the top three QB potential prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Top Three QB Prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft Class:

1. Sam Howell, North Carolina

Widely considered a potential first overall pick in 2022, Sam Howell has been impressive in his first two years at North Carolina. He's tallied 7,227 passing yards for 68 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In a new era of mobile quarterbacks, Howell improved his running ability in his sophomore season, racking up 146 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Only returning QBs with a 90+ grade (power-five):

• Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma - 92.5

• Sam Howell, UNC - 92.3

• D'Eriq King, Miami - 90.6 👑

• Matt Corral, Ole Miss - 90.5 pic.twitter.com/v5vc3MHC4i — Robby Espin (@CanesAccess) February 14, 2021

Howell certainly has the arm talent, similar to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His build can be compared to Baker Mayfield and does resemble the appearance of Carolina Panthers QB Will Grier. Either way, Howell is in his own category for 2022 and will likely be the first QB taken off the board.

2. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Advertisement

Rattler made the right decision to return as the starting QB for the Oklahoma Sooners, considering how heavily stacked the 2021 draft board is at the QB position. Rattler had himself a year as a redshirt freshman, throwing for 3,031 yards with 28 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

Only returning QBs with a 90+ grade (power-five):



🔹 Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma - 92.5



🔹 Sam Howell, UNC - 92.3



🔹 D'Eriq King, Miami - 90.6



🔹 Matt Corral, Ole Miss - 90.5 pic.twitter.com/qH7wtSBLW8 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 13, 2021

While Howell is considered the number one overall pick, Rattler is considered the best QB to return to college football when the 2021 season starts. The Heisman contender will aim to have a good season before declaring for the 2022 NFL draft if he chooses to do so.

3. Tyler Shough, Oregon

Yes, Shough has begun his transfer and will be out of Oregon, but he's likely an underrated prospect for 2022. Shough took over after now Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert was drafted in 2020. Herbert and Shough both have similar characteristics, which is certainly a good thing considering Herbert just won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Oregon Starting Quarterback Tyler Shough has announced that he will be graduating and entering the transfer portal.



He will have 3 years of eligibility.



2 Seasons at Oregon:

1,703 passing yards

16 passing touchdowns

282 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns pic.twitter.com/dWBWNtbIVk — CFB Town (@tCFBTown) February 12, 2021

In the seven games that Shough started for the Ducks, he had 1,489 yards with 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Wherever the 21-year-old goes, he could certainly be an underrated dual-threat QB in the NFL draft.