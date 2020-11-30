2022 NFL Mock Draft: Top 10 picks

The 2022 NFL Draft should be another class that is full of talent at the quarterback position at the top of the draft board.

The 2022 NFL Draft has the potential to be very talented at the quarterback position. There is the possibility of four quarterbacks going in the first 10 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft. A young quarterback out of Oklahoma has the opportunity to be the top pick in the draft in 2022.

Projecting who may be available, and which teams will be in position for the top picks in 2022, here's an early look at the 2022 NFL Draft.

1. Detroit Lions: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

The Detroit Lions are going to need to get a replacement for their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. North Carolina's Sam Howell would be a good replacement. Howell has had a successful career at North Carolina.

Howell's stats at North Carolina:

Completion Percentage: 63.7%

Passing Yards: 6,483 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 62

Interceptions: 13

Rushing Attempts: 168

Rushing Yards: 110 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 5

Howell would give the Lions a great pocket passing quarterback. He also can make plays with his legs if he needs to. Howell would be a solid pick at No. 1 for the Detroit Lions.

2. Atlanta Falcons: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

The Atlanta Falcons may draft a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft depending on where their pick falls. If the Falcons fall out of the top 10 in the draft they we could potentially see them go elsewhere with their pick. If Atlanta looks for a QB in 2022, Spencer Rattler would give them a Patrick Mahomes-type quarterback.

Rattler Stats at Oklahoma:

Completion Percentage: 67.9%

Passing Yards: 2400 yards

Passing Touchdowns: 23

Interceptions: 6

Rushing Attempts: 60

Rushing Yards: 138 yards

Rushing Touchdowns: 4

Spencer Rattler is the 4th Oklahoma player over the last 20 years with 4 pass TD and 1 rush TD in a game, joining Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Sam Bradford. pic.twitter.com/HQh1nicOIC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 22, 2020

Spencer Rattler has a high ceiling when it comes to potential. His highest potential would be Mahomes. His ability to make plays with his arm and legs and make tough throws with accuracy gives him that ceiling.

3. Los Angeles Chargers: Nick Broeker, OT, Ole Miss

The Los Angeles Chargers have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and should draft an offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft. Nick Broeker would give the Chargers another solid tackle on their offensive line. One of the key areas to the Los Angeles Chargers success is keeping their young quarterback healthy.

4. Cincinnati Bengals: Owen Pappoe, ILB, Auburn

The Cincinnati Bengals will work on their offense during the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2022 NFL Draft would be a great draft to beef up their linebackers. Owen Pappoe gives the Bengals a solid linebacker to add to their core group.

Pappoe Stats at Auburn:

Total Tackles: 114

Interceptions: 1

Pass Deflections: 4

Sacks: 4

The Cincinnati Bengals will probably be making a pick inside the top 10 for the third year in a row. They will be getting a top tier linebacker that plays in the competitive SEC. Pappoe will be NFL ready and will be able to make an immediate impact for the Bengals.

5. New York Jets: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

The New York Jets will work on their quarterback, offensive line, and defense in the 2021 NFL Draft. In the 2022 NFL Draft the New York Jets will find a solid number one wide receiver. George Pickens would be a great pick to be their number one wide receiver for their young quarterback.

Pickens Stats at Georgia:

Receptions: 70

Receiving Yards: 954 yards

Touchdowns: 11

Pickens has shown his ability to make the big plays at the University of Georgia. The wide receiver has been the solid top target for the Georgia Bulldogs offense. The Jets will be getting a wide receiver that will have a successful NFL career.

6. New York Giants: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The New York Giants need to beef up their offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft. Evan Neal is coming out of the University of Alabama and will give the New York Giants an instant starter. Neal is a mountain of a man that will help keep QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley healthy. The New York Giants are all in on Jones and Barkley and they will need the offensive lineman to protect him and keep him healthy.

7. Carolina Panthers: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Carolina Panthers are going to look to strengthen their secondary during the 2022 NFL Draft. LSU has produced a lot of cornerbacks that have had successful NFL careers. Derek Stingley Jr. is no different for the LSU Tigers. He will give the Panthers a boost in their secondary immediately.

Stingley Stats at LSU:

Total Tackles: 58

Pass Deflections: 16

Interceptions: 6

Derek Stingley Jr. has shown the ability to lock down opposing offenses top wide receivers. Stingley's six interceptions shows that he is a ball hawking cornerback. When the Panthers select the cornerback out of LSU they will be getting a solid NFL corner.

8. Chicago Bears: Kedon Slovis, QB, USC

Depending on where the Chicago Bears pick in the next two NFL Drafts will determine this pick. The Bears will look to build an offensive line before selecting a franchise quarterback. They will also equip their future quarterback with enough weapons. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears will select Kedon Slovis out of USC to be their next franchise quarterback.

Slovis Stats at USC:

Completion Percentage: 71.6%

Passing Yards: 4,472 yards

Touchdowns: 35

Interceptions: 11

This USC team would definitely be in the playoff if they had 2019 Kedon Slovis pic.twitter.com/lnBAGm6hOZ — Phillip ✌🏼(USC 3-0)✌🏼 (@KingSlovis) November 22, 2020

The young USC quarterback would be a steal if the Bears can get him at number eight in the 2022 NFL Draft. Slovis has shown great leadership during his time at USC. The Bears are running out of options at quarterback and are looking for a stable player. Kedon Slovis will give them this solid choice.

9. Washington Football Team: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Washington Football Team should have their franchise quarterback by time the 2022 NFL Draft comes around. They will be looking to give their franchise quarterback more weapons to throw to. Garrett Wilson has made a huge impact since arriving on campus at the Ohio State University.

Wilson Stats at Ohio State:

Receptions: 61

Receiving Yards: 945 yards

Touchdowns: 9

Wilson will give former Ohio State wide receiver Terry McClaurin a good partner to run with on the Washington offense. Wilson has a bunch of big play potential and the Washington Football Team has been searching for their next star at wideout.

10. Denver Broncos: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The Denver Broncos defense is getting up there in age and will need to start replacing pieces soon. The 2022 NFL Draft holds a great piece that will make an immediate impact on their defense. Kayvon Thibodeaux have given the Oregon Ducks defense a huge boost during his time with the team.

Thibodeaux Stats at Oregon:

Total Tackles: 56

Pass Deflections: 5

Sacks: 10

The Broncos will be getting a great defensive lineman and someone who can chase down a quarterback. Thibodeaux will give the Broncos defense a defensive end that can play with his hand on the ground or standing up. Kayvon Thibodeaux will be a instant impact on the Denver Broncos defense in his first NFL season.