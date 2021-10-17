What's next for Spencer Rattler? Will Oklahoma QB transfer?

What's next for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma?

Prior to the 2021 NFL season and NCAA football season, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was viewed as a favorite to win the Heisman and take Oklahoma back to the College Football Playoffs. Entering the sixth game of the season, the Oklahoma Sooners were 5-0, but Spencer Rattler is 40th in passing yards (1,371), 37th in touchdowns (10), 85th in interceptions (fi), and 29th in QBR (71.9).

Those aren't exactly the numbers of a Heisman winner.

Last week, Oklahoma faced then- 25th ranked Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Spencer Rattler started the game off 9-16 for 112 yards and an interception as the Longhorns ended the first quarter 28-7.

Rattler already had an interception in the first half and he ended up benched late in the second quarter after losing a fumble. Five-star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams took over and Oklahoma ended up making the comeback for a 55-48 win.

Williams went 15-24 for 211 yards and two touchdowns with four carries and another score. One would expect Spencer Rattler to have those stats and now people may wonder just how much of a fall from grace Rattler has, going from a hopeful Heisman winner to possibly not playing another snap for Oklahoma.

CFB Blitz @BlitzCfb Casey Thompson delivers a nice pass to Joshua Moore & Texas is back up by two scores. The Longhorns take advantage of the Spencer Rattler interception.OKLAHOMA 7

TEXAS 21 Casey Thompson delivers a nice pass to Joshua Moore & Texas is back up by two scores. The Longhorns take advantage of the Spencer Rattler interception.OKLAHOMA 7

TEXAS 21 https://t.co/aAGcep4Y3p

It is common for college football players to start the season on a Heisman watchlist and then never be heard from again. That usually happens to freshmen, and typically not with a third-year quarterback from one of the best programs in the country.

Spencer Rattler's record was 9-2 in 2020 after being redshirted in 2019 behind Jalen Hurts. In 2020, Rattler passed for 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 160 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

He wasn't named a 2020 Heisman finalist, but did make the Heisman watchlist during the preseason for this season.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless My Oklahoma Sooners look SO DIFFERENT with Caleb Williams starting at quarterback for Spencer Rattler. Never seen anything like this. A true freshman replacing the preseason Heisman favorite and projected first pick in the draft ... and igniting this team. My Oklahoma Sooners look SO DIFFERENT with Caleb Williams starting at quarterback for Spencer Rattler. Never seen anything like this. A true freshman replacing the preseason Heisman favorite and projected first pick in the draft ... and igniting this team.

Spencer Rattler had a 74.3% completion rate with 1,371 touchdowns, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions, 40 rushing yards and three touchdowns before he was benched last week. For a different program, Rattler would still be seen as a prolific starter, but this is Oklahoma and their players are regarded as being on a higher pedestal.

Oklahoma had two back-to-back Heisman winners in 2017 and 2018 with former Sooners quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray with Jalen Hurts being the runner-up in 2019. Rattler intended to keep this trend going in 2021.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed “In all my years, I have never seen anything like what has happened to Spencer Rattler.” @RealSkipBayless on reports that Spencer Rattler won’t start for Oklahoma at QB: “In all my years, I have never seen anything like what has happened to Spencer Rattler.”@RealSkipBayless on reports that Spencer Rattler won’t start for Oklahoma at QB: https://t.co/RvcqLrh50B

Will Spencer Rattler transfer?

So where does Spencer Rattler go from here? Spencer Rattler's father recently spoke out about his son's future in the NCAA and stated they are aware that there are now several options for his son to take, but they won't be rushing anything.

Rattler will finish out the season with Oklahoma with the hope he can regain his starting job this year and still play in the CFP, which is doubtful but not impossible.

The most likely scenario is that Rattler may pack up and move to a different school where he knows for sure he will start and succeed.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow ALLEGEDLY Spencer Rattler is gonna be entering the transfer portalALLEGEDLY #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE ALLEGEDLY Spencer Rattler is gonna be entering the transfer portalALLEGEDLY #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/KaxKoaVmTh

At this point, Spencer Rattler's draft stock has been tarnished and he needs to rebuild his value in 2022. He may have to play his senior year as well to get back into the first round, and he will be almost 24 by the time he starts his rookie season in the NFL.

Also Read

His best case to still be drafted as a high first-round lottery pick in the NFL draft is to have an unbelievable season in 2022 and to fix the flaws that have cost him his starting job with the Sooners.

It's funny how quickly things can change in college football, where one of the top quarterbacks in the nation just a few months ago is now carrying a clipboard waiting again for his time as the starter.

Edited by LeRon Haire