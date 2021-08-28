NFL Roster Cuts 2021: 5 Cowboys players who could be cut, waived, or traded

The Dallas Cowboys are entering their preseason finale, still searching for their first win. Mike McCarthy and company have lost their first three preseason games and want to enter the regular-season on a high note.

As the Cowboys prepare themselves to finalize their roster, let's take a look at five players who could be cut, waived, or traded before the upcoming season.

Which five Dallas Cowboys players are on the chopping block?

Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci enters Week 3 of the preseason battling for a roster spot

#1 Dallas Cowboys will waive QB Ben DiNucci

The Dallas Cowboys have four quarterbacks battling it out for a roster spot heading into their preseason finale. Ben DiNucci has made the most number of mistakes out of the these quarterbacks. DiNucci has thrown four interceptions in three games entering the Cowboys' preseason finale.

Dallas will likely carry three quarterbacks this season: Dak Prescott, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. DiNucci is probably the one that falls short.

#2 Dallas Cowboys cut WR Johnnie Dixon

Johnnie Dixon has had an interesting path back into the NFL. Dixon participated in flag football league last summer. He is now fighting to remain on the Dallas Cowboys roster.

The former Buckeyes wideout has been targeted seven times during the preseason. Unfortunately, Dixon has only caught two of the seven targets for three yards.

Dallas Cowboys could find a trade partner for LB Jaylon Smith before the upcoming season

#3 Dallas Cowboys trade Jaylon Smith to the Chicago Bears for Nick Foles and a third-round draft pick

Jaylon Smith has heard his name in trade rumors throughout the offseason. The Chicago Bears seem set to play Andy Dalton and Justin Fields at quarterback. Nick Foles is sitting as the third-string quarterback and would instantly become a reliable backup for Dak Prescott.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on critics: 'Michael Jordan, LeBron James had criticism. Some of the best players in the world have criticism.'https://t.co/XqqvJfYa7q pic.twitter.com/fmfHOqCdsk — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 27, 2021

The Cowboys can fulfill their need for a backup quarterback. It's a win-win for both sides. The Bears get a day one starter in Jaylon Smith. Foles could step in and lead the Cowboys in to the playoffs if Dak goes down with an injury.

#4 Dallas Cowboys waive Israel Mukuamu

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of talent at defensive back. Dallas recently signed Malik Hooker and is high on Darian Thompson. Although Mukuamu has received praise from former Cowboys safety Barry Church, it's hard to believe the Cowboys will keep all of their defensive backs.

#5 Dallas Cowboys trade for Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys are full at defensive back, but adding more talent is something Jerry Jones doesn't shy away from. Quandre Diggs has missed practice to prove a point in Seattle. Diggs wants a new contract, and head coach Pete Carroll isn't pleased with his defensive back.

The Cowboys will receive a day one starter in Diggs. Quandre Diggs also brings an upgrade to their secondary.

