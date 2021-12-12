5 college football bowl games you shouldn't miss

It's that time of year again when college football bowl games are back on our TV screens and we've got some crackers coming up. The festive season is sure to be special, with teams who hold great records, or at least evenly matched records, going up against each other. College football bowl games are a festive treat and much like Christmas dinner, it is often hard to decide what to choose and what to leave out. We have sorted through the buffet of college football games on offer and handpicked the best ones for you.

College Football Bowl games to watch out for

#5 - Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh (11-2) vs. Michigan State (10-2)

In the Peach Bowl, we have two evenly matched teams in Pittsburgh and Michigan State. Both have lost only a couple of games this season. This college football bowl game is the story of a coach and a quarterback.

On the side of Michigan State, we have head coach Mel Tucker. Last year, in his first season with Michigan he went 2-5. This year they sit at 10-2 with running back Kenneth Walker III causing defenses all sorts of problems.

Meanwhile, quarterback Kenny Pickett has been one of the stories of the season. He has played inspired football and is in consideration to bd a Heisman finalist. It promises to be an intriguing matchup and one college football bowl game that you dare not miss.

#4 - Boca Raton Bowl: Appalachian State (10-3) vs. Western Kentucky (8-5)

At first glance there does not seem to be much in this game. But if you are a fan of college football bowl games for the uninhibited spectacle, this is the game for you. The combined offensive average for these teams is 77.3 points per game.

Appalachian State has been scoring in every conceivable way possible this season. They have dominated in both the running and passing games with Chase Brice throwing for 3000 yards and 1000 rushing yards by Nate Noel.

Western Kentucky, on the other hand, have been pass-happy to an exciting, if slightly unbalanced, extent. Their quarterback, Bailey Zappe has passed for 5,455 yards. That is 1000 yards better than the next passer and he has already breached the 500 yards mark in a game twice. If he throws for 300 yards in this game, he will become the record-holder for most passing yards in a season in FBS history.

