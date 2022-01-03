Here's how LeBron James reacted to Ohio State's crazy Rose Bowl win 

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, NBA legend LeBron James is as big of an Ohio sports fan as they come. James never went to college as he was drafted straight to the NBA after graduating from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 2003. But if he had gone to school, Ohio State would've been one of his top choices for sure.

James watched Ohio State play in the Rose Bowl alongside the rest of the college football world Saturday. The game was one of the most memorable Rose Bowls in college football history. Ohio State went on to win the game, and King James took to social media to express his happiness with the result.

LeBron James reacts to Ohio State Rose Bowl win

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes one of the multiple highlight-reel catches in the Rose Bowl

LeBron James' excitement is contagious amongst Ohio State fans. The Buckeyes entered the game ranked number six in the country. The Utah Utes were ranked 11th. Although Ohio State didn't make the playoffs this season, their Rose Bowl victory provided enough excitement for fans like James to end the season on a high.

LeBron James' fandom has been questioned in the past by some who've noticed that he seems to root for many teams. But Saturday, James was an Ohio State fan who loved what he saw along with fans and possibly a few NFL scouts.

The biggest star of the game was sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba has had a good season, topping 1,000 yards. But his play in the Rose Bowl was historic.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and Smith-Njigba had outstanding chemistry. Smith-Njigba was the third-string wide receiver on his team this season. Following his performance, one can assume that he will be the number one receiver at Ohio State next year and a hot draft prospect in 2023.

PFF @PFF Ohio State is a WR factory 🏭



Next up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 🤯 Ohio State is a WR factory 🏭 Next up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 🤯 https://t.co/yNfBYZyJhl

His quarterback, C.J. Stroud, also had a historic game that must have made LeBron James proud. Stroud threw six touchdowns for 572 passing yards. Both of which are new Rose Bowl records.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter A RECORD DAY FOR C.J. STROUD



⚡️ 37/46 Comp/Att

⚡️ 572 Pass Yds

⚡️ 6 TDs A RECORD DAY FOR C.J. STROUD ⚡️ 37/46 Comp/Att⚡️ 572 Pass Yds⚡️ 6 TDs https://t.co/duEQKLY6qp

Stroud and Smith-Njigba are projected to be hot prospects in the first round of the 2023 draft. They will both be juniors next season, giving Ohio State a good chance at making the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

College football started the new year with an unforgettable game in one of the sport's most iconic Bowl games. The Buckeyes' win gave LeBron James and Ohio State fans across the country a lot to cheer about on New Year's Day.

Edited by David Nyland