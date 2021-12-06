3 landing spots for former Buckeyes QB Quinn Ewers

Quarterback Quinn Ewers is the top ranked quarterback prospect in the entire country. He was rated highest in the 2021 class coming out of high school and is the highest projected quarterback prospect for the 2022 NCAA football season and beyond. He was a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2021 season.

Before even starting a game and still in his freshman year, Quinn Ewers has decided to leave Ohio State and enter the transfer portal. He is currently buried on their depth chart, and with the emergence of C.J. Stroud, he believes his best chance of earning a starting quarterback job next season is with a different college program.

Quinn Ewers received offers from just about every major program in the country coming out of high school and had his choice of where he wanted to go. It will be a similar situation again now that he is transferring. He has plenty of options, but these three landing spots seem to make the most sense right now.

Where will quarterback Quinn Ewers play in 2022?

PFF College Football @PFF_College



2nd highest-rated QB recruit ever. BREAKING: Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal, per @PeteThamel 2nd highest-rated QB recruit ever. BREAKING: Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal, per @PeteThamel 2nd highest-rated QB recruit ever. https://t.co/CGqkrpNZ8f

#1 - USC Trojans

When Lincoln Riley was still the head coach for the Oklahoma Sooners last year, Quinn Ewers reportedly considered that as one of his top choices. Now that Riley is with USC, it's possible that Ewers joins him there. If Ewers' goal is to eventually play quarterback in the NFL, it might be his best choice to go to USC.

USC has produced several quarterbacks to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, including Carson Palmer and Matt Leinart. Additionally, Lincoln Riley has been one of the best quarterback coaches in college. Two of his most recent quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, were both first overall picks in the NFL Draft, while Jalen Hurts was selected in the second round.

#2 - Texas Longhorns

Before deciding to go to Ohio State, Quinn Ewers was initially committed to the Texas Longhorns. He played high school football in the state of Texas and grew up a fan of the Longhorns. Now that Tod Herman is out and Steve Sarkisian has taken over as head coach, Quinn Ewers could go back to the university that he originally planned on attending.

Sarkisian recruited Ewers heavily while he was still coaching at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. He will likely dive right back into that same recruitment as he tries to make his first splash with Texas. Landing a hometown hero would certainly gain him approval from the committed fan base.

#3 - Texas A&M Aggies

Jimbo Fisher is another college head coach who has found success in getting his quarterbacks drafted into the NFL, such as Jameis Winston as the first overall selection. Others include E.J. Manuel, Christian Ponder and Kellen Mond. Quinn Ewers could be next on the list.

Going to Texas A&M would still be a return to his home state, where he already has a fan base. The Aggies are a competitive college football program but don't really have an answer at quarterback right now. They will be in the market to land one and Ewers should be their top choice.

