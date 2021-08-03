Patrick Mahomes shows his support to Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers made one of the biggest decisions of his football career on Monday. The Ohio State prospect has decided to re-classify and skip his senior season to enroll early at Ohio State. Ewers early enrollment decision has caught the attention of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Good luck big dawg! Looking forward to seeing you at the next level! 💪🏽 https://t.co/zhz9FzvzYu — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 2, 2021

Mahomes and Ewers have worked out together in the past and both are quarterback prospects from Texas. Patrick Mahomes attended Whitehouse High School, which is only 140 miles away from Southlake, Texas where Ewers lives. The question remains, why did Quinn Ewers decide to skip his senior season and enroll early at Ohio State?

How will Quinn Ewers' early enrollment playout at Ohio State?

Ohio State QBs CJ Stroud and Jack Miller

Just when the Ohio State Buckeyes thought they had their quarterback situation figured out, Quinn Ewers announced his early enrollment. Ewers showed up in Columbus on Monday and will practice with the team on Wednesday. Enrolling early has placed Ewers in the quarterback battle.

Before Quinn decided to enroll early at Ohio State, the Buckeyes had things narrowed down to CJ Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord. Now, the Buckeyes can add a fourth quarterback in Quinn Ewers. It would be a shock to many if the Buckeyes don't redshirt Ewers for the upcoming season.

CJ Stroud seems to have the edge in the quarterback battle. If Stroud wins the job and has a stellar year, what do the Buckeyes do with Quinn Ewers?

A talent like Ewers isn't going to sit around and wait for his time to start. There's a good possibility that the young quarterback could enter the transfer portal if Stroud turns out to be a success. Having four quarterbacks that can start anywhere in the country is an awesome feeling, but it also comes at a price.

It has been rumored that Ewers already has multiple national brand deals on the table. That's one reason why people feel Ewers decided to leave for college early - maybe he couldn't make money in high school whereas with the new NIL rule, Ewers can earn a lot while playing football in college.

After re-classifying, Quinn Ewers becomes the number one overall player in the class of 2021, per 247Sports. It'll be interesting to see how things play out for Ewers at Ohio State. One thing he can say is that Patrick Mahomes thinks he made the right decision to enroll early.

