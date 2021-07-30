Why did Quinn Ewers de-commit from Texas and decide to play college football at OSU?

QB Quinn Ewers originally committed to play college football at the University of Texas, back in August 2020. He stated that it was his lifelong dream to be a Longhorn, as he's a homegrown Texas football player.

The Longhorns garnered considerable hype, considering they were getting one of the biggest names in Texas for their college football program, and the top prospect at that. The Texas Longhorns missed out on a couple of top legacy prospects from the 2021 class. Unfortunately, the same thing happened this year.

Ewers de-committed from Texas and aligned his college football career with Ohio State. How did that come to pass?

Why Quinn Ewers changed course

The approval of the NIL, on top of many more schools showing interest, forced Quinn Ewers to reconsider his decision. Ewers stated that COVID-19 forced him to make a decision without a clear mind and he didn't get a chance to weigh all of his options earlier.

Alabama and OSU were knocking at his door, two of the most prolific college football programs in the nation, which means more dollar dollar bills.

Another factor could have been Texas HC Tom Herman getting fired after failing to secure top prospects for the team. Several prospects whom Herman helped recruit left the program once Steve Sarkisian was hired.

The Longhorns and Sarkisian are still after Quinn Ewers, who hasn't signed with any college yet. Steve Sarkisian has a knack for poaching and pursuing college football players while at Alabama, landing the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

A re-commitment to Texas isn't out of the question at the moment. Ewers is expected to make his college football decision in the upcoming week.

Ewers aware of Herman news. Says he visited with Sark a few times. Says he’s rolling with Ohio State. Obviously, he’s nearly a year from signing so a long ways to go. No doubt that #Hookem will get back into his ear with a new coach. pic.twitter.com/VURvRKOXuh — Mike Craven (@CravenMike) January 2, 2021

At the moment, Ewers reportedly has a verbal commitment with Ohio State. With half the country chasing such a precocious star, could the tables turn once again?

