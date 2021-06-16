College Football 2022 recruiting class: Players, rankings and where they're heading

The 2021-2022 college football season is roughly two months away. The job of a college football coach, though, is never done. One of the most challenging tasks in a college football coach's list of responsibilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is recruiting.

The 2022 college football recruiting class has been the most challenging situation for coaches in recent times. The difficulty of getting game film has played a major part in that. College football coaches usually have a good amount of game film on recruits, but with the pandemic, game film is slim pickings.

The other issue college football coaches are dealing with is the lack of camps due to the pandemic. Coaches use camps to build relationships with the recruits. The 2022 college football recruiting class is full of talent, but coaches will have to build relationships through virtual meetings until the pandemic clears.

With scouting reports from 247Sports, one of the top recruiting sites in the United States, here's a look at the top 25 college football recruits heading into the 2021-2022 college football season.

Top 25 college football recruits and possible landing spots

The Ohio State Buckeyes currently have the number one recruiting class in the NCAA

#1 Quinn Ewers, QB, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 206lbs

206lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 1st

1st Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: Ohio State on 11-19-2020

#2 Travis Hunter, CB, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Georgia

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 165lbs

165lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 2nd

2nd Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: Florida State on 03-03-2020

#3 Walter Nolen, DL, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Cordova, Tennessee

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 300lbs

300lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 3rd

3rd Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Warm interests: LSU, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State

#4 Domani Jackson, CB, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 185lbs

185lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 4th

4th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: USC on 01-23-2021

#5 Zach Rice, OT, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Virginia

Height: 6-6

6-6 Weight: 282lbs

282lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 5th

5th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interests: Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio State, North Carolina

#6 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, Lakeland, Lakeland, Florida

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 275lbs

275lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 6th

6th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interests: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Florida

#7 Shemar Stewart, DL, Monsignor Pace, Opa Locka, Florida

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 260lbs

260lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 7th

7th Position Rank: 3rd

3rd State Rank: 2nd

2nd Warm Interests: Miami, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M

#8 Denver Harris, CB, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 180lbs

180lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 8th

8th Position Rank: 3rd

3rd State Rank: 2nd

2nd Warm Interests: Texas, Alabama, LSU

#9 Travis Shaw, DL, Grimsley, Greensboro, North Carolina

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 310lbs

310lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 9th

9th Position Rank: 4th

4th State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interests: Clemson and Georgia

#10 Devon Campbell, IOL, Bowie, Arlington, Texas

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 310lbs

310lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 10th

10th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 3rd

3rd Warm Interests: Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, LSU

#11 Luther Burden, WR, East St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 194lbs

194lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 11th

11th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: Oklahoma on 10-09-2020

#12 Will Johnson, CB, Grosse Pointe South, Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 190lbs

190lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 12th

12th Position Rank: 4th

4th State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: Michigan on 02-28-2021

#13 Jaheim Singletary, CB, Robert E. Lee, Jacksonville, Florida

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 170lbs

170lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 13th

13th Position Rank: 5th

5th State Rank: 3rd

3rd Commitment: Ohio State on 01-02-2021

#14 Harold Perkins, LB, Cy Park, Cypress, Texas

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 200lbs

200lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 14th

14th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 4th

4th Warm Interests: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU

#15 Kelvin Banks, OT, Summer Creek, Humble, Texas

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 300lbs

300lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 15th

15th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 5th

5th Warm Interests: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Texas, Oregon, LSU

#16 Jeremiah Alexander, Edge, Thompson, Alabaster, Alabama

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 235lbs

235lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 16th

16th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interest: Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Georgia, USC

#17 Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Rainier Beach, Seattle, Washington

Height: 6-5

6-5 Weight: 275lbs

275lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 17th

17th Position Rank: 3rd

3rd State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interests: Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas

#18 C.J. Hicks, LB, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio

Height: 6-3

6-3 Weight: 220lbs

220lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 18th

18th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: Ohio State on 05-01-2020

#19 Kevin Coleman, WR, St. Mary's, Saint Louis, Missouri

Height: 5-11

5-11 Weight: 170lbs

170lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 19th

19th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 1st

1st Warm Interests: Florida State, Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon, Texas

#20 Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, Louisiana

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 195lbs

195lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 20th

20th Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 1st

1st Commitment: LSU on 06-12-2020

#21 Malaki Starks, ATH, Jefferson, Jefferson, Georgia

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 200lbs

200lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 21st

21st Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 2nd

2nd Commitment: Georgia on 03-25-2021

#22 Keon Sabb, ATH, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 200lbs

200lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 22nd

22nd Position Rank: 2nd

2nd State Rank: 4th

4th Warm Interests: Clemson, Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, LSU

#23 Omari Abor, DL, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas

Height: 6-4

6-4 Weight: 240lbs

240lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 23rd

23rd Position Rank: 5th

5th State Rank: 6th

6th Warm Interests: Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, USC

#24 Kamari Wilson, Safety, IMG Academy, Fort Pierce, Florida

Height: 6-1

6-1 Weight: 195lbs

195lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 24th

24th Position Rank: 1st

1st State Rank: 5th

5th Warm Interests: Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Florida State

#25 Ty Simpson, QB, Westview, Martin, Tennessee

Height: 6-2

6-2 Weight: 185lbs

185lbs Recruit Rating: 5 star

5 star National Rank: 25th

25th Position Rank: 3rd

3rd State Rank: 2nd

2nd Commitment: Alabama on 02-26-2021

Top 10 College Football team recruiting rankings

The LSU Tigers have the 2nd Ranked College Football Recruiting Class

College Football recruiting rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes LSU Tigers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Georgia Bulldogs Rutgers Scarlet Knights Penn State Nittany Lions Texas Longhorns Mississippi State Bulldogs Texas A&M Aggies Oklahoma Sooners

The Big Ten has three teams ranked in college football's top ten list. One notable team to have fallen out of the top ten is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Churning out college football's most promising alumni in recent years, Alabama will make a hard push to make it back near the top of the rankings once the 2021-2022 college football season kicks off.

