College Football 2022 recruiting class: Players, rankings and where they're heading

The 2021-2022 college football season is roughly two months away. The job of a college football coach, though, is never done. One of the most challenging tasks in a college football coach's list of responsibilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is recruiting.
The 2022 college football recruiting class has been the most challenging situation for coaches in recent times. The difficulty of getting game film has played a major part in that. College football coaches usually have a good amount of game film on recruits, but with the pandemic, game film is slim pickings.
The other issue college football coaches are dealing with is the lack of camps due to the pandemic. Coaches use camps to build relationships with the recruits. The 2022 college football recruiting class is full of talent, but coaches will have to build relationships through virtual meetings until the pandemic clears.
With scouting reports from 247Sports, one of the top recruiting sites in the United States, here's a look at the top 25 college football recruits heading into the 2021-2022 college football season.
Top 25 college football recruits and possible landing spots
#1 Quinn Ewers, QB, Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 206lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 1st
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: Ohio State on 11-19-2020
#2 Travis Hunter, CB, Collins Hill, Suwanee, Georgia
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 165lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 2nd
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: Florida State on 03-03-2020
#3 Walter Nolen, DL, St. Benedict at Auburndale, Cordova, Tennessee
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 300lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 3rd
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm interests: LSU, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State
#4 Domani Jackson, CB, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, California
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 185lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 4th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: USC on 01-23-2021
#5 Zach Rice, OT, Liberty Christian Academy, Lynchburg, Virginia
- Height: 6-6
- Weight: 282lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 5th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interests: Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia, Ohio State, North Carolina
#6 Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL, Lakeland, Lakeland, Florida
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 275lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 6th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interests: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Florida
#7 Shemar Stewart, DL, Monsignor Pace, Opa Locka, Florida
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 260lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 7th
- Position Rank: 3rd
- State Rank: 2nd
- Warm Interests: Miami, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Texas A&M
#8 Denver Harris, CB, North Shore, Houston, Texas
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 180lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 8th
- Position Rank: 3rd
- State Rank: 2nd
- Warm Interests: Texas, Alabama, LSU
#9 Travis Shaw, DL, Grimsley, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 310lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 9th
- Position Rank: 4th
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interests: Clemson and Georgia
#10 Devon Campbell, IOL, Bowie, Arlington, Texas
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 310lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 10th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 3rd
- Warm Interests: Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama, LSU
#11 Luther Burden, WR, East St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 194lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 11th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: Oklahoma on 10-09-2020
#12 Will Johnson, CB, Grosse Pointe South, Grosse Pointe, Michigan
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 190lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 12th
- Position Rank: 4th
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: Michigan on 02-28-2021
#13 Jaheim Singletary, CB, Robert E. Lee, Jacksonville, Florida
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 170lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 13th
- Position Rank: 5th
- State Rank: 3rd
- Commitment: Ohio State on 01-02-2021
#14 Harold Perkins, LB, Cy Park, Cypress, Texas
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 200lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 14th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 4th
- Warm Interests: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU
#15 Kelvin Banks, OT, Summer Creek, Humble, Texas
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 300lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 15th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 5th
- Warm Interests: Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Texas, Oregon, LSU
#16 Jeremiah Alexander, Edge, Thompson, Alabaster, Alabama
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 235lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 16th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interest: Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Georgia, USC
#17 Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Rainier Beach, Seattle, Washington
- Height: 6-5
- Weight: 275lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 17th
- Position Rank: 3rd
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interests: Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas
#18 C.J. Hicks, LB, Archbishop Alter, Dayton, Ohio
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 220lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 18th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: Ohio State on 05-01-2020
#19 Kevin Coleman, WR, St. Mary's, Saint Louis, Missouri
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 170lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 19th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 1st
- Warm Interests: Florida State, Alabama, Arizona State, Oregon, Texas
#20 Walker Howard, QB, St. Thomas More, Lafayette, Louisiana
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 195lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 20th
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 1st
- Commitment: LSU on 06-12-2020
#21 Malaki Starks, ATH, Jefferson, Jefferson, Georgia
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 200lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 21st
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 2nd
- Commitment: Georgia on 03-25-2021
#22 Keon Sabb, ATH, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 200lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 22nd
- Position Rank: 2nd
- State Rank: 4th
- Warm Interests: Clemson, Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State, LSU
#23 Omari Abor, DL, Duncanville, Duncanville, Texas
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 240lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 23rd
- Position Rank: 5th
- State Rank: 6th
- Warm Interests: Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, USC
#24 Kamari Wilson, Safety, IMG Academy, Fort Pierce, Florida
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 195lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 24th
- Position Rank: 1st
- State Rank: 5th
- Warm Interests: Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Florida State
#25 Ty Simpson, QB, Westview, Martin, Tennessee
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 185lbs
- Recruit Rating: 5 star
- National Rank: 25th
- Position Rank: 3rd
- State Rank: 2nd
- Commitment: Alabama on 02-26-2021
Top 10 College Football team recruiting rankings
College Football recruiting rankings
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Oklahoma Sooners
The Big Ten has three teams ranked in college football's top ten list. One notable team to have fallen out of the top ten is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Churning out college football's most promising alumni in recent years, Alabama will make a hard push to make it back near the top of the rankings once the 2021-2022 college football season kicks off.