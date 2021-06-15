How many days until college football kickoff?

The 2021-2022 College Football season is 75 short days away. Week Zero of the 2021-2022 season kicks off on August 28, 2021. The five games for Week Zero are as follows:

Nebraska vs. Illinois

UConn vs. Fresno State

Hawaii vs. UCLA

Southern Utah vs. San Jose State

UTEP vs. New Mexico State

Several college football fans acknowledge Week Zero as the beginning of college football, but, on paper, the college football kickoff weekend lies in the following week.

The NCAA's Week 1 college football schedule starts on Wednesday, September 1, and runs until Monday, September 6. With a number of blockbuster matchups to look forward to, here's the schedule for the 2021-2022 college football season kickoff weekend.

2021-2022 College Football season kickoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to make another appearance in the College Football Playoffs in 2021. With fans biting at the bit to watch games live and on television, here's a look at the top games for the 2021 kickoff.

Thursday, September 2: Ohio State vs. Minnesota

The Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 2021-2022 season against a Big Ten rival when they travel to Minnesota on Thursday night. Ohio State has a lot of questions at the quarterback position. The talent surrounding their quarterbacks is amongst the best in college football, making this team a must-watch this season.

Minnesota is coming off a disappointing season, and the Golden Gophers lost their top wide receiver, Rashod Bateman, to the NFL. The Buckeyes should walk away with this game before halftime.

Saturday, September 4: Miami (FLA) vs. Alabama

The defending national champions will open their 2021 season against the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama will play in a familiar place in Atlanta, Georgia, which is the home of the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide will have a new quarterback under center after Mac Jones made his way to the New England Patriots.

Even without the likes of Mac Jones, Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris, the Alabama Crimson Tide are going to be hot favorites against the Hurricanes.

Saturday, September 4: Georgia vs. Clemson

The Clemson Tigers are entering the 2021 season without the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence. Clemson will turn to Lawrence's backup from last season, D.J. Uiagalelei. College football fans in the United States will be itching to see how Clemson performs without Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, giving this game an interesting tinge.

Georgia is bringing back its starting quarterback from last year, J.T. Daniels. The Bulldogs are the most formidable opponents on the Clemson Tigers schedule for 2021. If the Tigers lose Week 1 to Georgia, their College Football Playoff opportunity could be in jeopardy.

Sunday, September 5: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Florida State and Notre Dame are ready to go head-to-head for the second straight season. The Fighting Irish have won the last three games between the two programs. Florida State and Notre Dame met for the first time during the 1981 season, and the Seminoles walked away with a 19-13 win over Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish have gotten the best of the Seminoles in the last two meetings, scoring over 40 points in each of their previous two games. Florida State will look to regain control of the series in 2021.

