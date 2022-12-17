Recently-crowned Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has provided a confident update on his hamstring injury ahead of USC's Cotton Bowl Classic against Tulane. The quarterback revealed that he is 'confident' about returning for the Trojans for their crunch contest against the Green Wave on January 2, 2023.

Williams came away from USC's 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game defeat to Utah with a notable hamstring injury early in December. After a 59-yard run in the first quarter, the quarterback suffered a problem and was tipped to be replaced for the rest of the matchup.

However, Williams returned and finished with 363 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He couldn't guide his team to victory but put up a valiant effort despite being sacked seven times. Nonetheless, there was concern about whether Williams would be able to play in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

In his first press conference since winning the Heisman Trophy, Williams assured the USC faithful that he should be fit enough to face the Green Wave. He said:

"I’m doing well. My Hamstring is doing well. I’m confident that I will be out there.”

If Williams cannot feature against Tulane, USC's backup quarterback Miller Moss is expected to lead the offense.

Caleb Williams' stats for USC this season

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has had a stellar season with the Trojans as he helped USC to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The quarterback has racked up 4,075 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He added 372 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, setting new school records for total yards and touchdowns.

As Williams is on course to return for the Cotton Bowl game, USC will fancy their chances against Tulane. Their talisman will also have had time to recover and rest after a grueling campaign. USC will also be looking to finish the season on a high.

