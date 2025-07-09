5 big statements Colorado coach Deion Sanders made at Big 12 Media Days 2025

Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The College Football Hall of Famer has led them to 13 wins in two years, with 9 coming last season.

With the new season on the horizon, let's look at five big statements made by the Colorado Buffaloes' numero uno at the Big 12 Media Days 2025.

Five big statements Deion Sanders made at Big 12 Media Days 2025

1. His Health

Deion Sanders called out The Athletic (and other news agencies) for the reporting about his health. Sanders said,

"(The) Athletic, sometimes you be on that bull junk. So I am really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I am not here to talk about my health. I am here to talk about my team. I'm looking good. I'm living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."

Deion Sanders has dealt with health issues during the offseason, and he'll be looking to put them behind him as the season draws closer.

2. The Quarterback situation

The Colorado Buffaloes have a quarterback conundrum on their hands. There's chiseled collegiate veteran Kaidon Salter and promising freshman Julian Lewis vying for the spot vacated by Shedeur Sanders after he entered the NFL.

Speaking on the QB situation, Deion Sanders said,

"We brought both of them because I don't know which one's gonna start. Yeah, as long as they're doing their jobs and we are winning. We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable... I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we cannot lose either way with either those two."

3. Team building amidst the Big 12's expansion

The Colorado Buffaloes are always looking to add talent, and Deion Sanders isn't letting up as the Big 12 looks to expand. As regards team building, Deion Sanders said,

"Our long-term plans are to win. Our short-term plans are to win. I have a simple formula. It is like 40, 20 graduate transfers, transfers and High School kids. So I stick to what we do, what we know that works for us."

4. His relationship with Texas Tech's head coach, Joey Maguire

Rivalries between coaches are commonplace in college football. However, Deion Sanders has developed a close relationship with Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey Maguire. Coach Prime said,

"First of all, let us get this straight. I love me some Joey Maguire, he's one of the best coaches in our conference. I have seen him excel from High School all the way to where he is now, and he's a winner, and I absolutely love it. You know, I love him because he's a man of standard. We played there last year (2024), and we were getting bombarded by tortillas. Joey grabbed the microphone and told them to stop throwing at us, or there's gonna be some consequences. And I love that. And I love Joey."

5. The Wide Receiver room post Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. entering the NFL

The Colorado Buffaloes sent an impressive three wide receivers to the NFL via this year's draft. However, Deion Sanders is confident that even more will be on their way to the league this time next year. He said,

"They are unbelievable. They are awesome. I cannot wait to unleash them. They' are great. Now you got to understand, they are replacing some dawgs that all of them are will be in a profession. All four of them will be in a professional (NFL) camp from a year ago. But these young men are unbelievable. I cannot wait till the world gets a glimpse of these wideouts."

The Colorado Buffaloes will have training camp later this month. They start their 2025 campaign with a matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

