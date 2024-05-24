5 biggest college football stadiums in college football that scream history ft. Michigan Stadium

College football stadiums are not mere stadiums. They are cathedrals, venues for religious observances on Saturday afternoons and nights. If that's not clear, consider the size of college football stadiums. Some are five times the size of Boston Garden or the L.A. Forum, and more than twice the size of Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park. These are the five biggest stadiums in college football.

5 biggest college football stadiums

Texas A&M's band outside Kyle Field.

5. Tiger Stadium, LSU (Capacity 102,321)

Tiger Stadium opened in November 1924, so the stadium will celebrate its centennial late in the college football season. With seven expansions and four renovations, Tiger Stadium took its time building to its current size. Back in 1924, it seated 12,000.

LSU is a noted difficult venue to visit for night games. In 1988, a game had such intense noise that it registered as an earthquake in LSU's campus seismograph readings. Tiger Stadium is massive, historical, and memorable.

4. Kyle Field, Texas A&M (Capacity 102,723)

Kyle Field was dedicated as an athletic field in 1904. The permanent stadium at the current location was opened in 1927. In 1929, the field seated approximately 32,890. Kyle Field had four renovations and five expansions to reach its current capacity.

In terms of actual attendance, Kyle Field had a listed total of 110,633 for A&M's home game against Ole Miss in 2014. A&M has topped 105,000 at Kyle Field nine times. In the 1990s, A&M went 55-4-1 at home. With the school's vigorous 12th Man cheering section and a massive stadium, A&M certainly fits into the SEC's football culture.

3. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State (102,780)

Unlike most of the stadiums on this list, Ohio Stadium was opened as a massive stadium. In 1922, on opening, the stadium had a listed capacity of 66,210. Ohio Stadium was the largest poured concrete structure in the world at the time of its construction.

The Horseshoe, as the stadium is known, was expanded four times and renovated once. In the early days, many games did not approach sell-out capacity. Capacity crossed the 100,000 mark in 2001, and it actually peaked at 104,944 in the mid-2010s. The stadium's largest listed attendance is 110,045 for a double-overtime win over Michigan in 2016. Ohio Stadium was and is a classic.

2. Beaver Stadium, Penn State (Capacity 106,572)

Beaver Stadium is much newer than most of the venues on this list. While some parts of the original stadium were much older, the stadium didn't open until 1960, when it opened with a capacity of 69,000. The stadium has undergone eight expansions and five renovations.

A 2001 expansion built the stadium to its highest capacity of 107,282, making it the second-largest in college football. The largest actual crowd in the stadium was 110,889 for a 2018 loss to Ohio State. Beaver Stadium is noted for "white out" games with massive chunks of the stadium becoming white walls of moving humanity. It's something to behold, as is Beaver Stadium.

1. Michigan Stadium, Michigan (Capacity 107,601)

Long known as "The Big House," Michigan Stadium is the biggest college football stadium in the nation. Michigan Stadium was originally constructed in 1927 and was built to seat 72,000 at that time. With seven expansions and a renovation, the stadium has drawn crowds of over 100,000 for every home game since 1975 (except those for which COVID restrictions limited the crowd size).

Michigan Stadium's largest actual attendance was 115,109 for a game against Notre Dame in 2013. The first crowd of over 100,000 there came in 1956. The only stadiums in the world that are larger than Michigan Stadium are India's Narendra Modi Stadium and North Korea's Rungrado 1st of May Stadium.

