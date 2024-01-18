5 biggest opponents for FSU if Seminoles join Big 12 triggering an ACC conference realignment

The Florida State Seminoles have been frustrated with the ACC and could look to leave the conference.

Ahead of the 2023 season, FSU President Richard McCullough said the school would have to consider leaving the conference if things didn't change. The school wasn't happy with the media rights deal, and the payouts per school.

After the season, and FSU not making the college football playoffs, McCullough doubled down on the school potentially leaving the ACC.

“Our goal would be to stay in the ACC,” said McCullough. "But staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive. Unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference.”

One potential conference that FSU could join is the Big 12, and if they do, there would be immediate rivals for them.

5 biggest opponents for FSU in Big 12

#1 UCF

The UCF Knights joined the Big 12 in 2023 and would be the obvious rivalry for FSU.

Although UCF isn't the most prestigious program, any time schools from the same state play regularly it becomes a must-watch game. So, FSU vs. UCF would be a game many fans would be eager to see year in and year out.

#2 Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes were the story of college football in 2023 with Deion Sanders in his first year as head coach of the program.

Colorado is joining the Big 12 in 2024, and even though the Buffaloes season didn't end as they thought, with Sanders as the head coach, it remains a premier game.

Meanwhile, Sanders played college football at FSU and many thought the Seminoles should have hired him as their head coach. So, storyline is there for a massive game in 2024, if FSU join the Big 12.

#3 Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a 9-4 season which included winning a bowl game and entering 2024, there is a lot of hype around the program.

Kansas enters 2024 as one of the favorites to win the conference, after Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC. The Jayhawks have Jalon Daniels, who will be one of the top QBs in 2024, which only adds to the intrigue of a potential matchup for FSU.

#4 Utah

The Utah Utes left the Pac-12 to join the Big 12 and would be one of the top games on the Seminoles' schedule should FSU join the Big 12.

Utah has been one of the top programs for the past couple of years, as the Utes won the Pac-12 title in 2021 and 2022. Although the schools are on opposite sides of the country, they are two of the more well-known college football programs in the country, which would make this game one of the biggest for FSU.

#5 Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats will be joining the Big 12 and would be the next opponent for the Seminoles should they join the Big 12.

Arizona lost their head coach, Jedd Fisch which does lose some luster around the program. However, the Wildcats are still developing something big as Arizona went 10-3 and beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.

With several key schools leaving the Big 12, Arizona would be the next biggest opponent for FSU.