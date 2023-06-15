5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 college football transfer portal: Why getting your QB early is critical, and more

Despite the many opinions around the NCAA transfer portal, it remains one of the most thrilling aspects of college football offseason. The dynamism of the concept has brought significant changes to the game, and the regulations governing it are continuously adjusted.

More than 3,000 players entered the transfer portal In the 2023 cycle. It offered two distinct windows for them to declare their intentions. With the final portal entry date already behind us, nearly all noteworthy players have made their decisions and selected their future schools.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the transfer portal, there were numerous uncertainties surrounding it prior to the start of the cycle. Here are some of the notable observations and key takeaways from the trend on the portal:

#1. Shop early for quarterbacks

The need for a quarterback in the transfer portal can be overwhelming. Often, only a few top players in the position decide to switch programs. This pretty much demands an early search and actions if a program has a daring need for a signal caller.

The quarterback situation in Alabama has become unclear after the departure of Bryce Young. Although they got Tyler Buchner from Notre Dame, not acting very early in getting a top quarterback on the portal is definitely putting them in a difficult situation.

#2. Offensive linemen are scarce

There is a scarcity of offensive linemen in the transfer portal. It is a highly sought-after position that teams prefer to retain and prevent them from entering the portal. This cycle also saw limited players in the position enter the portal, a trend that is expected to continue.

Developing and nurturing offensive linemen from within your own program is a prudent approach. With the portal not offering much in the position, college programs obviously need to invest more in their talents and also deploy a more effective high school recruiting.

#3 Demand for finished products

It’s now obvious that football programs aren't trying to get talents they can develop from the portal. Teams are rather looking for experienced players who can improve them from day one. In this cycle, Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes made this evident to everyone.

Following Colorado's disappointing 1-11 season in 2022, their head coach, Deion Sanders, brought in almost 60 new players from the transfer portal. This roster upgrade was crucial for Colorado in order to improve their performance.

#4 Location can be of benefit

The location of a school can be highly beneficial when it comes to recruiting from the transfer portal. It has become noticeable that players prefer to switch to certain locations over others. The biggest beneficiaries of this trend on the portal are the G5 programs.

Several groups of 5 programs have a distinct advantage in attracting elite Power 5 bounceback players due to their advantageous location in a fertile recruiting area. This has obviously ensured the improvement of a couple of those schools in the last few seasons.

#5 Utilization is bound to increase

The transfer portal has encountered loads of criticism since its introduction in 2018. However, many college football programs have taken good advantage of it. Without a doubt, it's already a staple of the college football season itself, highly anticipated by many.

Despite the continued call for the regulation of the concept, there's no sign college programs will back down on its utilization. There's expected to be a bigger participation in the upcoming seasons. However, there's evidently a need for a more regulated environment to avoid abuse of the privilege.

