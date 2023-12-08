5 coaches who could break Nick Saban's records

Nick Saban is arguably one of the best coaches to have stepped into the college football world. His outstanding achievements in the landscape at a couple of programs, which include seven national championships, are beyond legendary.

With times changing and new coaches entering into the college football realm, many of Saban's might not remain for long. In this article, we take a look at the top five coaches who have a good chance of breaking a lot of Nick Saban's records.

Coaches who could break Nick Saban's records

#1 Kirby Smart

One favorite candidate who has a good chance of breaking Nick Saban's record is his former assistant Kirby Smart. That's evident in his achievements at Georgia in the last few years.

With two national championships, Smart is the biggest threat to many of Nick Saban's records in college football. There's a belief that his stay with the Bulldogs will be a long one and will give him all opportunities to attempt matching Saban.

#2 Ryan Day

Considering his astonishing record since taking over as Ohio State's coach, Ryan Day is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the landscape and one with a bright future.

Day is on a 56-7 record with the Buckeyes and has led them to two Big Ten Championships. Ohio State has also participated in the College Football Playoff thrice in Day's five seasons in charge, showcasing his potential to break many of Saban's records.

#3 Lincoln Riley

Without a doubt, Lincoln Riley is one of the best young coaches in the world of college football. His exploits in the landscape since becoming a coach are highly commendable.

Starting his coaching career at Oklahoma, he led the Sooners to four Big 12 titles. He has also done a great job since taking over at USC, making him one of the top candidates to break Nick Saban's record. He's on a 73-18 record as a college football coach.

#4 Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is another former Nick Saban assistant who could match many of Saban's outstanding records in college football. He looks to be a better coach since serving under Saban.

Kiffin had an early exposure to coaching, both at the collegiate and professional levels. However, he seems to have found his footing in college football, and his recent exploits at Ole Miss have shown his potential as a coach. He's obviously one of the threats to Saban's records.

#5 Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning just concluded his second season as the coach of Oregon after joining the program from Georgia in 2022. He has made it evident to the landscape what he can do.

Since taking over in Eugene, Lanning has transformed the Ducks to become a contender once again in the landscape. With a 21-5 record, he has shown that he has all that it takes to break many of Saban's records in college football.