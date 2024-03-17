5 college athlete style icons that gave fans outfit goals ft. Olivia Dunne, Jared McCain and more

College athletes are more powerful than ever. In an era where NIL deals are coupled with talent, fans get to see a rally of dextrous student-athletes who are ready to make their debut as pros.

Along with being talented in their respective sports, student-athletes also try their best to look their best on social media. Let's look at five such college athletes who are taking social media platforms by storm with their sophisticated and stunning styles.

College athletes with the best styles

#1 Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne, the artistic gymnast from LSU Tiger's women's gymnastics team, quickly found popularity after uploading videos of her routine.

She's also one of the most-followed NCAA athletes on social media. With an NIL valuation of $3.6 million, she shares her life updates with fans.

Fans' reaction to Olivia's outfit.

Although fans mostly see her in LSU Tiger uniforms, her style can be described as an athletic girl who has a love for comfort. Livvy can be seen donning athleisure sets, comfortable pairs of denim, tracksuits and rompers, but on special occasions, she puts on her best dresses too.

#2 Jared McCain

A skilled and efficient guard from the Duke Blue Devils, the college athlete is known for his ability to perform as a spot-up shooter and floor-spacer within an offensive structure.

Apart from making his name in the realm of college sports, McCain is also known for his distinctive style. Often seen sporting colorful nail paint, his style leans mostly toward laidback fits, with a penchant for streetwear.

#3 Angel Reese

The college athlete, who calls herself Bayou Barbie, is the star forward of the LSU Lady Tigers.

Angel Reese set the single-season record in double-doubles and the SEC single-season record in rebounds. Apart from being a powerhouse college athlete, she frequently stuns her fans with her glamorous looks on social media.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese's style is that of an 'Instagram Baddie.' Her outfits are on the creative and fiery side, with a mix of nostalgic 90s elements. From cutout dresses to mini-skirts, she's the go-to to find bold style inspiration.

#4 Cameron Brink

The godsister of Steph Curry and the Stanford Cardinals star hooper is known for her tall stature.

She recently declared for the 2024 WNBA drafts and is one of the most popular college athletes. She is another athlete who is seen in her Cardinals uniforms, but her personal style leans more toward glamorous and refined.

From magnificent party dresses to beige beauty, her style is a mix of both.

#5 Sheduer Sanders

Deion Sanders' son, the starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes, has had a turbulent season but rarely wears a rough outfit. Sanders mostly wears streetwear essentials like cargo, puffer jackets and chunky sneakers.

Let's know in the comments section below whose style you like the most.