$100M Steph Curry backs god-sister Cameron Brink as Stanford Star ignites WNBA draft buzz: "League her"

Stephen Curry, the four-time NBA champion and star of the Golden State Warriors, didn't waste time hyping up his god-sister Cameron Brink, the standout player from Stanford University, after she declared for the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Warriors star sounded elated as he delivered a heartfelt message to the Stanford senior.

"Hey Cam, just want to say congratulations," Curry said (via espnW on X). "Huge huge announcement, huge milestone, huge accomplishment. Prepare youself for the WNBA draft.

"But I know you still got some unfinished business in the NCAA tournament, but take a moment to pat yourself on the back for a job well done to get to this point. The best is yet to come. I can't wait to see where your career takes you. WNBA listen. League her!"

The deep connection between Stephen Curry and Cameron Brink traces back to their parents' time as student-athletes at Virginia Tech.

Greg and Michelle Brink formed a close friendship with Sonya and Dell Curry, as the four played sports for the program. This bond has extended to their children, with the families supporting each other's athletic achievements.

Curry, who has a net worth of $100 million (per Forbes), has become a bona-fide superstar in the NBA, while Brink is a star in the collegiate ranks.

Cameron Brink and Stanford have "unfinished business"

USC v Stanford

Despite preseason doubts surrounding Stanford, Cameron Brink elevated her game to All-American heights.

She is averaging career-bests of 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per contest, shooting an efficient 51.2% from the field. Her stellar play propelled the Cardinal to the regular season conference crown.

Brink's senior year breakout didn't stop there. Stanford advanced to the tournament championship game, riding the wave of their star's dominance.

As Brink announced her decision to declare for the WNBA draft on social media, she made it clear that her primary focus remains on the remainder of the NCAA season with Stanford.

"Although I'm excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford," Brink wrote.

The Cardinals are a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and will aim for a spot in the Final Four in Cleveland next month.

