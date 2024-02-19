5 college football coaches who are potential contenders to win CFP national championship in 2025 ft. Sherrone Moore

Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines won the CFP national championship last year. After fulfilling his objectives in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh has moved on to the NFL, passing the torch to new coach Sherrone Moore for the upcoming season.

The offseason saw a multitude of team and coaching changes that will have implications for the 2024 season. There's a shift of power on the horizon in college football.

The new 12-team playoff format will open the doorway to many teams to emerge as the nation's best program. So who can be viewed as the potential contenders as the next winner of the CFP national championship in the upcoming season?

Five CFB coaches who could win the 2025 CFP national championship

#1 Sherrone Moore (Michigan Wolverines)

A new era is beginning in Ann Arbor after the departure of Jim Harbaugh. Sherrone Moore was initially hired as the Wolverines' tight ends coach in 2018. Over the years, he has showcased his abilities to coach the team to success, which led to him being Harbaugh's successor in Ann Arbor.

Despite the fact that this will be Moore's first head coaching gig, he gave a glimpse of his abilities last season when Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games. He helped the team go undefeated to clinch the CFP national championship.

Now Moore has the chance to defend Harbaugh's legacy in Ann Arbor and prove that he's a capable leader.

#2 Dan Lanning (Oregon Ducks)

The Oregon Ducks have been under Dan Lanning for two seasons. Lanning has shown promise of bringing success in the upcoming season.

He was rumored to be in contention for the Alabama coach job after Nick Saban's retirement. But he remained loyal to the Ducks who are looking to become the next national champions.

With their star QB Bo Nix heading to the NFL this year, the Ducks have brought in Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and UCLA's Dante Moore as possible replacements. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season, following a Pac-12 title loss to Washington, Dan Lanning will look to fare better with the new talents at his disposal.

#3 Kirby Smart (Georgia Bulldogs)

The Bulldogs were looking to three-peat the CFP national championship. But despite an undefeated regular season campaign, their SEC Championship loss to Alabama put paid to their hopes.

However, with Nick Saban retired, Kirby Smart has the chance to transform his team into a dominating force in the SEC. With two national championships, the Bulldogs are undoubtedly a strong contender to win it all next season.

#4 Kalen DeBoer (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Following 17 illustrious years under Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide will look for more success under Kalen DeBoer. He will look to continue Saban's legacy in Tuscaloosa after the Huskies lost to Michigan in the CFP national championship final last season.

Nick Saban's departure saw a plethora of key players like Caleb Downs and Isaiah Bond join new programs. But if DeBoer can replicate last season's performance with the Huskies, the Crimson Tide could be one of the teams to look out for, in the 12-team playoff format.

#5 Steve Sarkisian (Texas Longhorns)

The Longhorns will begin a new journey in 2024 in the SEC Conference. With their star QB Quinn Ewers returning for another campaign, Steve Sarkisian will have his eyes set on winning his first CFP national championship with the team.

The Texas Longhorns are a formidable team and are strong favorites to win the CFP national championship in 2025.

