The CFP national championship fever is upon the college football world. New Year's Day was full of excitement as No. 1 Michigan beat No. 5 Alabama 27-20 in the Rose Bowl. Similarly, No. 2 Washington inflicted a 37-31 defeat on No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

With these results, the stage is set for the 2024 CFP national championship game coming up on Monday, Jan. 8, at NRG Stadium in Texas.

No. 1 Michigan is coming into the game with a 14-0 record, as is No. 2 Washington, setting up a mouth-watering clash. As the most anticipated game of the college football season, fans have high expectations. But as we anticipate this year's edition, it's also worth looking back at the 2023 CFP national championship and how it went down.

What teams were in the CFP National Championship last year?

The four teams picked by the selection committee of the CFP for the 2022-23 national championship were: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU. The semi-final games of the playoff were played on Dec. 31, 2022.

TCU faced Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl while defending champions Georgia took on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

The TCU Horned Frogs came into the 2022 Fiesta Bowl game with a 12-1 record after losing the Big 12 championship game to Kansas State. Michigan, on the other hand, was unbeaten in the regular season and defeated Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

Meanwhile, Georgia had to overturn a 14-point deficit to eventually edge Ohio State by a point in a 42-41 Peach Bowl thriller. The 2023 National Championship game was played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday, Jan. 10, 2023.

The game was between the Georgia Bulldogs, who were playing in the national championship game for the second straight year, and the TCU Horned Frogs.

The contest was televised live on ESPN to an audience of 16.6 million viewers. The Bulldogs routed the Horned Frogs. The 65-7 result holds the record for the highest margin in a college football playoff.

It was also the largest victory margin in a bowl game until Georgia broke the record in December with a 63-3 victory against Florida State.

With the victory over TCU, Georgia achieved a second consecutive national championship victory. The last team to achieve such a win was Alabama in 2012. Georgia's attempt to achieve a three-peat was not successful as the Bulldogs missed out on the CFP after losing the SEC championship game to Alabama.

