5 college football programs with the most NFL MVP winners ft. Notre Dame, Tennessee and more

The NFL MVP is undoubtedly the most coveted award in the league. It's a prestigious and exclusive honor not many players can lay claim to. The league sees many players strive annually through the season with the aim of being considered for the honor.

As the award continues to remain prestigious in the professional landscape, we take a look at the college program that has produced the most winners over the years.

Five college football programs with the most NFL MVP winners

#5 Syracuse

Syracuse’s achievement in the college football world has been limited over time, but the program has gained a reputation for players who have done great things in the NFL.

On four occasions, the Orange has celebrated its alumni's NFL MVP wins. Jim Brown is a three-time winner, while Jim Nance has claimed it once.

#4 Cal

While Cal has not been a dominant force in recent decades as it used to be in the early 20th century, the program has continued to produce top players for the professional stage.

The Golden Bears boast four NFL MVP wins, which has helped elevate the reputation of the program in the league. The four have all been won by Aaron Rodgers.

#3 Louisville

While Louisville hasn't been much of a powerhouse in the world of college football, it has boasted some brilliant players over time, which has boosted its reputation in the NFL.

The Cardinals have had five MVP wins from two players. John Unitas won the award three times, while Lamar Jackson has been named the winner twice.

#2 Tennessee

Tennessee has had a successful history in college football with notable championships. The program has also seen a good number of players transition to the NFL.

The Volunteers ranks high among programs with the most NFL MVP wins, boasting a total of five. Notably, Peyton Manning won all five, the most by any player in NFL history.

#1 Notre Dame

Notre Dame is a storied program in the college football world, and it's famed for the number of talents it has produced, boasting the most players picked in NFL Draft history.

The Fighting Irish is also the program with the most NFL MVP wins. An alumnus of the program has been named the winner of the award six times. Joe Montana won it twice, while Paul Hornung, Daryle LaMonica, Alan Page and Joe Theisman have been one-time winners.